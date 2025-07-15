Fall baseball push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the break of the professional baseball All-Star Game, many players chose training over rest, sweating in preparation for the second half of the season.



The bottom-ranked Kiwoom is also preparing for a rebound by implementing a shock therapy approach, dismissing the manager, general manager, and head coach.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



At Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where it is raining, there are players practicing catch despite the falling raindrops.



In the indoor training facility, the All-Star break seems irrelevant as players are fully engaged in training.



Amid fierce competition for the top spot, LG players are giving up their holidays to prepare for the second half with voluntary training.



[Shin Min-jae/LG: "Since the gap in games from first place to the middle rankings is not large, we want to win as much as possible, and the team that prepares well will likely be in a higher position by the end of the season."]



Mid-tier teams like SSG are also intensifying their training, as the standings show that they cannot afford to rest.



From 4th place KIA to 8th place Samsung, the gap is only three games, making it possible for any team to reach the fall baseball playoffs.



While some teams are building anticipation for the fall baseball playoffs, the bottom-ranked Kiwoom is engulfed in shock.



The Kiwoom organization announced today that it has dismissed manager Hong Won-ki, general manager Ko Hyung-wook, and head coach Kim Chang-hyun from their positions.



This unprecedented simultaneous dismissal of a manager, general manager, and head coach is a drastic measure taken by Kiwoom, which is likely to finish last for the third consecutive year.



[Kim Jae-woong/Kiwoom PR Team Leader: "As the prolonged poor performance necessitated changes and reforms throughout the team, we decided to take this personnel action."]



However, there are criticisms that the team's stingy investment, which failed to even fill half of last year's salary cap, is the fundamental cause of the poor performance, and that the personnel changes are merely a temporary fix.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



