News 9

Fall baseball push

입력 2025.07.15 (03:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

During the break of the professional baseball All-Star Game, many players chose training over rest, sweating in preparation for the second half of the season.

The bottom-ranked Kiwoom is also preparing for a rebound by implementing a shock therapy approach, dismissing the manager, general manager, and head coach.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

At Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where it is raining, there are players practicing catch despite the falling raindrops.

In the indoor training facility, the All-Star break seems irrelevant as players are fully engaged in training.

Amid fierce competition for the top spot, LG players are giving up their holidays to prepare for the second half with voluntary training.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "Since the gap in games from first place to the middle rankings is not large, we want to win as much as possible, and the team that prepares well will likely be in a higher position by the end of the season."]

Mid-tier teams like SSG are also intensifying their training, as the standings show that they cannot afford to rest.

From 4th place KIA to 8th place Samsung, the gap is only three games, making it possible for any team to reach the fall baseball playoffs.

While some teams are building anticipation for the fall baseball playoffs, the bottom-ranked Kiwoom is engulfed in shock.

The Kiwoom organization announced today that it has dismissed manager Hong Won-ki, general manager Ko Hyung-wook, and head coach Kim Chang-hyun from their positions.

This unprecedented simultaneous dismissal of a manager, general manager, and head coach is a drastic measure taken by Kiwoom, which is likely to finish last for the third consecutive year.

[Kim Jae-woong/Kiwoom PR Team Leader: "As the prolonged poor performance necessitated changes and reforms throughout the team, we decided to take this personnel action."]

However, there are criticisms that the team's stingy investment, which failed to even fill half of last year's salary cap, is the fundamental cause of the poor performance, and that the personnel changes are merely a temporary fix.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fall baseball push
    • 입력 2025-07-15 03:04:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

During the break of the professional baseball All-Star Game, many players chose training over rest, sweating in preparation for the second half of the season.

The bottom-ranked Kiwoom is also preparing for a rebound by implementing a shock therapy approach, dismissing the manager, general manager, and head coach.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

At Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where it is raining, there are players practicing catch despite the falling raindrops.

In the indoor training facility, the All-Star break seems irrelevant as players are fully engaged in training.

Amid fierce competition for the top spot, LG players are giving up their holidays to prepare for the second half with voluntary training.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "Since the gap in games from first place to the middle rankings is not large, we want to win as much as possible, and the team that prepares well will likely be in a higher position by the end of the season."]

Mid-tier teams like SSG are also intensifying their training, as the standings show that they cannot afford to rest.

From 4th place KIA to 8th place Samsung, the gap is only three games, making it possible for any team to reach the fall baseball playoffs.

While some teams are building anticipation for the fall baseball playoffs, the bottom-ranked Kiwoom is engulfed in shock.

The Kiwoom organization announced today that it has dismissed manager Hong Won-ki, general manager Ko Hyung-wook, and head coach Kim Chang-hyun from their positions.

This unprecedented simultaneous dismissal of a manager, general manager, and head coach is a drastic measure taken by Kiwoom, which is likely to finish last for the third consecutive year.

[Kim Jae-woong/Kiwoom PR Team Leader: "As the prolonged poor performance necessitated changes and reforms throughout the team, we decided to take this personnel action."]

However, there are criticisms that the team's stingy investment, which failed to even fill half of last year's salary cap, is the fundamental cause of the poor performance, and that the personnel changes are merely a temporary fix.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.