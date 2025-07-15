Seo Chae-hyun strikes gold

동영상 고정 취소

She is the face of sports climbing.



Seo Chae-hyun has reached the top for the second time this season and the sixth time in her career in the lead event at the 11th International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup.



After calmly visualizing the 15-meter rock wall in her mind, Seo Chae-hyun begins her golden ascent.



As she reaches higher, she stretches out her hands, and even the challenging sections are conquered with a jump!



Climbing steadily, as she surpasses the scores of her competitors noted on the bottom left of the screen, the audience cheers.



With two holds left to complete the climb, she released her hands from the wall but raised them high in the air, sensing her first place finish.



Following her first place in the lead event at the second World Cup in April, she has once again reached the highest spot on the podium, earning her second gold medal of the season.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!