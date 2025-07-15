Power strip sparks OR fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 14), a fire broke out in the operating room of Chosun University Hospital in Gwangju.



Dozens of patients and medical staff were urgently evacuated due to the fire.



It is presumed that the fire started from a power strip again.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the details.



[Report]



The inside of the operating room was blackened with smoke, and some medical equipment was burned.



Efforts to remove the smoke using a large hose connected to the outside are ongoing.



The fire broke out around 8:10 AM in the operating room on the 3rd floor of the new building of Chosun University Hospital.



[Inpatient: "There was a siren sound, and I didn't know where it was coming from. Later, I found out it was from the operating room. The patients in the operating room came out..."]



At the time of the fire, there were no patients in the operating room, only medical staff preparing for surgery.



Staff quickly initiated self-extinguishing measures, and the fire was extinguished in 10 minutes.



As the fire broke out, about 40 people evacuated urgently, and during this process, 35 people, including patients and medical staff, received treatment for smoke inhalation.



Some patients had to take cover while still in their beds, making the evacuation situation urgent.



The fire is presumed to have started from a 'medical multi-socket outlet' that can connect 24 various medical devices.



Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause, believing that an overload occurred in this device, leading to a short circuit or leakage.



[Fire Official: "The fire occurred only in the power supply socket device, and we extinguished it. You can think of it as a power strip."]



As a result of this fire, all 15 operating rooms at Chosun University Hospital have been suspended, causing disruptions to the surgery schedules of 27 patients.



It is expected to take a few more days to resume operations in the operating rooms, raising concerns about overcrowding in the operating rooms of advanced general hospitals in the Gwangju and Jeonnam regions.



This is KBS News, Kim Jeong-dae.



