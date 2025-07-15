Mother and son found dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was reported that a mother and son were found dead in an apartment in Daejeon more than 20 days after their deaths.



It is presumed that this mother and son were struggling with financial difficulties to the extent that they could not pay their management fees.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.



[Report]



Several notices from the court regarding the arrival of registered mail are posted on the front door.



On July 9, a mother in her 60s and her son in his 30s were found dead together in this home.



The police believe that the two had already died more than 20 days prior, around mid-last month.



[Apartment management office official/voice altered: "There was a 'strange smell,' so I went up, and I had a bad feeling. When I rang the doorbell, of course, there was no answer... so I reported it to the police."]



On the presumed date of death, June 16, the court issued a provisional seizure order for this apartment under the name of the deceased mother.



The mailbox is also filled with collection notices from credit card companies and others.



It is reported that they were struggling with debts exceeding 100 million won during their lifetime.



[Neighbor/voice altered: "I never felt any presence from next door. The lights never turned on. I thought it was strange..."]



The deceased mother had visited the administrative welfare center in May to apply for emergency living expenses.



It seems she sought help as the apartment management fees had been overdue for three months.



They received support of 1.2 million won per month for three months until the beginning of this month, but they were not included as a crisis household.



This was because there were no chronic illnesses or disabilities.



[Daejeon Seo-gu official/voice altered: "(At the time of the emergency living expense application), the mother and son said they were looking for jobs and that there were no issues regarding seizures or anything like that."]



Efforts to reduce welfare blind spots continue, but deaths due to financial despair are still recurring.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



