Russia continues striking Ukraine

[Anchor]



Russia is not stopping its airstrikes on Ukraine.



The warning from President Trump about a major announcement has been ignored.



There are speculations that the upcoming major announcement may include plans to support Ukraine with missiles capable of striking Russian territory.



Berlin correspondent Song Young-seok reports.



[Report]



Throughout the night, the sounds of drones and explosions continued, and as dawn broke, thick black smoke filled the sky.



Houses hit by bombs were left in ruins.



Vehicles parked along the road were reduced to ashes.



[Natalia Roboyko/Resident of Lviv: "I heard explosions multiple times. I’m so scared I can’t even speak. Doors and windows were blown away, and everything is shattered. This is the second time this has happened."]



Russia's airstrikes, which have been relentlessly pounding Ukraine all week, did not stop over the weekend.



Six hundred drones were deployed, expanding the attack range to western Ukraine near the Polish border and the eastern front.



President Trump has once again strongly criticized Russian President Putin.



He also clarified the policy of supporting Ukraine with the much-needed Patriot missiles.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We'll send them Patriots which they despirately need because Putin really surprised a lot of people."]



There are speculations that the major announcement President Trump is expected to make tonight may include support for long-range missiles.



If U.S. offensive weapons that can reach Moscow enter Ukraine, Russia's backlash is expected to intensify.



This is KBS News Song Young-seok from Berlin.



