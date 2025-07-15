News 9

U.S. to impose tariffs on Aug. 1

[Anchor]

The Trump's White House, which has repeatedly imposed and postponed reciprocal tariffs, has recently announced that it will indeed impose tariffs on August 1.

President Trump mentioned that there are countries trying to lower tariffs by opening their markets, citing South Korea as an example.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The White House has stated that tariffs will indeed be imposed on August 1.

While they have repeatedly announced and postponed reciprocal tariffs, this time they are warning that it will be different.

[Kevin Hassett/Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers: "Because he was able to squeeze everything out of every deal that he made. And right now, we've got that guy who wrote the art of the deal making deals for the American people."]

Chairman Hassett also conveyed that President Trump is not satisfied with the negotiations with trade partners so far.

This means they want more proposals that the U.S. would find interesting.

President Trump mentioned market opening more directly.

He stated that trade partners want to enter into agreements to open their markets to lower tariffs, using South Korea as an example.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Right now, as you know, they are paying substantial tariff, but they want make it different. Some of these deals maybe I would change them, or maybe I won't."]

Amid U.S. pressure, countries are continuing their strategic maneuvers.

India is in final negotiations over agricultural market opening, while Taiwan is sending delegations to investment attraction events in the U.S. to observe negotiations with other countries.

The European Union, which received a tariff letter last weekend, has decided to postpone the retaliatory tariffs it was set to impose today and engage in dialogue.

Mexico is reportedly moving forward with strengthening border security as per Trump's demands.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

