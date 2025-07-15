Some residents hesitant to return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents are also visiting the National Assembly to inquire about their return.



However, among essential medical residents, who are considered to be in a field that is avoided, there is a hesitance to return.



To find out why, reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.



[Report]



The representative of the negotiating faction of the residents' group visited the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee to continue discussions aimed at resolving the conflict between the medical community and the government.



Expressing a heavy heart for the anxiety experienced by patients and their families, they stated their commitment to rebuilding essential medical services.



[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Association of Resident Physicians: "Improving the training environment for residents, ensuring continuity in training, and alleviating legal risks in the medical field will be important cornerstones for the future of healthcare in South Korea."]



Essential specialty residents have been away from their training hospitals for one year and five months.



They expressed feelings of disillusionment regarding the so-called 'trickle-down effect' that aims to increase the number of doctors flowing into essential specialties, a path they chose based on their convictions.



[Kim Taek-soo/Thoracic Surgery Resident: "The idea that we can maintain vital specialties through a trickle-down effect is, from my perspective as a resident, very damaging to my pride."]



The number of essential specialty residents hesitating to return has also significantly increased.



In a survey conducted by the residents' group, those who said they would "completely give up training" in essential specialties were 7.5 times more than those in other specialties, and those who said they would "change their training subject" were 16.4 times more.



They cited legal burdens related to medical accidents as the primary reason.



[Park Da-hee/Pediatrics Resident: "Since it is directly related to the lives of patients, the potential legal risks that can arise are very significant."]



In response to criticisms that doctors prefer only the specialties where they can easily earn money, they emphasized the need for policy improvements.



[Hong Seong-min/Surgery Resident: "I think I experienced a process of being demonized, and the sense of loss from that was quite profound Shouldn't we first create an environment that allows people to choose essential medical services freely??"]



The residents' group plans to vote on their demands to the government at a general assembly on the 19th.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



