News 9

Steps toward independence

입력 2025.07.15 (03:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Individuals with borderline intellectual functioning (BIF) do not fall under the category of disabilities, but they have lower intelligence than the average, which is why they are also referred to as 'slow learners.'

To assist these individuals in achieving independence, there is a special restaurant that provides job opportunities.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam visited this place.

[Report]

They carefully slice ham and mix seasoning into the kimchi.

["Table 1013, the stew is ready."]

These individuals serve kimchi stew to customers with great care.

They are young people with borderline intellectual functioning, also known as 'slow learners.'

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I rotate between the kitchen and the dining area, handling both."]

They do not have intellectual disabilities, but they do not reach average intelligence.

Since they require more time to learn tasks, there are not many job opportunities that welcome them.

[Oh OO/Borderline intellectual employee: "I have worked in a restaurant... but I had a hard time adapting."]

This cooperative has created a slow restaurant, known as 'Slow branch,' to provide jobs for these young people.

This month, another location has transformed into a 'Slow branch,' where being a little slow is perfectly fine.

[Lee Moon-soo/Chairman of Youth Mun-gan: "Seeing these individuals so happy gives us the confidence that we can change other locations into 'Slow branch' as well."]

After 11 weeks of training, they have been working as full-time employees for two days now. Although serving food and organizing the dining area are familiar tasks, today feels particularly special.

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "Now that I am a formal employee, I feel a greater sense of responsibility."]

The six 'slow youths' are preparing to step into a broader world from this place.

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I hope people understand that even slow youths can do well, and since our kimchi stew is delicious, we would love for many to come."]

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Steps toward independence
    • 입력 2025-07-15 03:32:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Individuals with borderline intellectual functioning (BIF) do not fall under the category of disabilities, but they have lower intelligence than the average, which is why they are also referred to as 'slow learners.'

To assist these individuals in achieving independence, there is a special restaurant that provides job opportunities.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam visited this place.

[Report]

They carefully slice ham and mix seasoning into the kimchi.

["Table 1013, the stew is ready."]

These individuals serve kimchi stew to customers with great care.

They are young people with borderline intellectual functioning, also known as 'slow learners.'

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I rotate between the kitchen and the dining area, handling both."]

They do not have intellectual disabilities, but they do not reach average intelligence.

Since they require more time to learn tasks, there are not many job opportunities that welcome them.

[Oh OO/Borderline intellectual employee: "I have worked in a restaurant... but I had a hard time adapting."]

This cooperative has created a slow restaurant, known as 'Slow branch,' to provide jobs for these young people.

This month, another location has transformed into a 'Slow branch,' where being a little slow is perfectly fine.

[Lee Moon-soo/Chairman of Youth Mun-gan: "Seeing these individuals so happy gives us the confidence that we can change other locations into 'Slow branch' as well."]

After 11 weeks of training, they have been working as full-time employees for two days now. Although serving food and organizing the dining area are familiar tasks, today feels particularly special.

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "Now that I am a formal employee, I feel a greater sense of responsibility."]

The six 'slow youths' are preparing to step into a broader world from this place.

[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I hope people understand that even slow youths can do well, and since our kimchi stew is delicious, we would love for many to come."]

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.