Steps toward independence

[Anchor]



Individuals with borderline intellectual functioning (BIF) do not fall under the category of disabilities, but they have lower intelligence than the average, which is why they are also referred to as 'slow learners.'



To assist these individuals in achieving independence, there is a special restaurant that provides job opportunities.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam visited this place.



[Report]



They carefully slice ham and mix seasoning into the kimchi.



["Table 1013, the stew is ready."]



These individuals serve kimchi stew to customers with great care.



They are young people with borderline intellectual functioning, also known as 'slow learners.'



[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I rotate between the kitchen and the dining area, handling both."]



They do not have intellectual disabilities, but they do not reach average intelligence.



Since they require more time to learn tasks, there are not many job opportunities that welcome them.



[Oh OO/Borderline intellectual employee: "I have worked in a restaurant... but I had a hard time adapting."]



This cooperative has created a slow restaurant, known as 'Slow branch,' to provide jobs for these young people.



This month, another location has transformed into a 'Slow branch,' where being a little slow is perfectly fine.



[Lee Moon-soo/Chairman of Youth Mun-gan: "Seeing these individuals so happy gives us the confidence that we can change other locations into 'Slow branch' as well."]



After 11 weeks of training, they have been working as full-time employees for two days now. Although serving food and organizing the dining area are familiar tasks, today feels particularly special.



[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "Now that I am a formal employee, I feel a greater sense of responsibility."]



The six 'slow youths' are preparing to step into a broader world from this place.



[Kim Min-seong/Borderline intellectual employee: "I hope people understand that even slow youths can do well, and since our kimchi stew is delicious, we would love for many to come."]



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



