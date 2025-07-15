Sinner wins historic Wimbledon

동영상 고정 취소

World No. 1 men's tennis player Sinner has tasted the joy of becoming the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final by defeating his rival Alcaraz.



As Alcaraz skillfully returned Sinner's sharp attacks and won the first set, cheers erupted.



However, Sinner's counterattack was fierce.



After struggling to return Alcaraz's shots, he scored with determined play, bringing the atmosphere of the final back in his favor.



After winning the second set following a tense rally, he clenched his fist, exuding confidence.



Sinner finished the three-hour battle with a 3-1 comeback victory with a powerful serve, raising both arms in celebration.



He became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and after suffering five consecutive losses to Alcaraz, his victory has heightened expectations for a new rivalry.



