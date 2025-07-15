Sinner wins historic Wimbledon
입력 2025.07.15 (03:46) 수정 2025.07.15 (03:46)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
World No. 1 men's tennis player Sinner has tasted the joy of becoming the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final by defeating his rival Alcaraz.
As Alcaraz skillfully returned Sinner's sharp attacks and won the first set, cheers erupted.
However, Sinner's counterattack was fierce.
After struggling to return Alcaraz's shots, he scored with determined play, bringing the atmosphere of the final back in his favor.
After winning the second set following a tense rally, he clenched his fist, exuding confidence.
Sinner finished the three-hour battle with a 3-1 comeback victory with a powerful serve, raising both arms in celebration.
He became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and after suffering five consecutive losses to Alcaraz, his victory has heightened expectations for a new rivalry.
As Alcaraz skillfully returned Sinner's sharp attacks and won the first set, cheers erupted.
However, Sinner's counterattack was fierce.
After struggling to return Alcaraz's shots, he scored with determined play, bringing the atmosphere of the final back in his favor.
After winning the second set following a tense rally, he clenched his fist, exuding confidence.
Sinner finished the three-hour battle with a 3-1 comeback victory with a powerful serve, raising both arms in celebration.
He became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and after suffering five consecutive losses to Alcaraz, his victory has heightened expectations for a new rivalry.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Sinner wins historic Wimbledon
-
- 입력 2025-07-15 03:46:24
- 수정2025-07-15 03:46:46
World No. 1 men's tennis player Sinner has tasted the joy of becoming the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final by defeating his rival Alcaraz.
As Alcaraz skillfully returned Sinner's sharp attacks and won the first set, cheers erupted.
However, Sinner's counterattack was fierce.
After struggling to return Alcaraz's shots, he scored with determined play, bringing the atmosphere of the final back in his favor.
After winning the second set following a tense rally, he clenched his fist, exuding confidence.
Sinner finished the three-hour battle with a 3-1 comeback victory with a powerful serve, raising both arms in celebration.
He became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and after suffering five consecutive losses to Alcaraz, his victory has heightened expectations for a new rivalry.
As Alcaraz skillfully returned Sinner's sharp attacks and won the first set, cheers erupted.
However, Sinner's counterattack was fierce.
After struggling to return Alcaraz's shots, he scored with determined play, bringing the atmosphere of the final back in his favor.
After winning the second set following a tense rally, he clenched his fist, exuding confidence.
Sinner finished the three-hour battle with a 3-1 comeback victory with a powerful serve, raising both arms in celebration.
He became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and after suffering five consecutive losses to Alcaraz, his victory has heightened expectations for a new rivalry.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.