PSG loses match and class

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



England's professional football team Chelsea has defeated European champions Paris Saint-Germain to claim the FIFA Club World Cup title.



Paris, which finished as runners-up, suffered a complete defeat in manners as players grabbed opponents' hair and the coach pushed an opponent's neck.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



The final match, which will determine the winner of over 170 billion won in prize money, begins with a spectacular display of fireworks.



With U.S. President Trump even attending the match, it was Chelsea's Cole Palmer who opened the scoring on the grand stage of the final.



Palmer successfully took the initiative with a sharp left foot, and less than 10 minutes into the match, he scored another goal that seemed like a replay of his first, quickly tilting the game in Chelsea's favor.



Adding a clinching goal from João Pedro, Chelsea completely overwhelmed Paris Saint-Germain with a score of 3-0, rising to the top as the world's best club.



On the other hand, PSG, which aimed to conquer the world stage following Europe, lost its composure in front of the unexpected wall that was Chelsea.



As the defeat became apparent, Paris's João Neves was sent off for an absurd and unsportsmanlike play of grabbing Chelsea's Cucurella by the head.



After the match, Paris's coach Enrique lost his composure and pushed Chelsea's João Pedro to the ground, turning the field into chaos.



Coach Enrique made feeble excuses, but the celebration had already turned into a mess.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Coach: "It was something that could have been avoided. I was just trying to prevent a bigger problem by stopping the players, as I always do."]



The Club World Cup, which ambitiously started with a total prize pool of over 1 trillion won, now faces challenges such as the heat controversy and low attendance, and will have to wait four years for another chance.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!