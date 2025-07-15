[News Today] Enlisting Cha Eun-woo’s last fanmeet
[LEAD]
K-pop star and actor Cha Eun-woo has bid farewell to fans, holding his final fan meeting in Korea before his military enlistment. Cha will begin his military service on July 28 as part of the Army Band.
[REPORT]
Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo held his last fan meeting ahead of his military enlistment.
A video of him dancing to a sound track from the Netflix animated feature 'KPop Demon Hunters' is shared on various online communities.
The video was filmed during the fan meeting held in Seoul.
The post is garnering particular interest as Cha is said to be the actual model for the film's male lead.
According to his agency, Cha will begin military service as an active duty soldier on the Army Band from July 28.
The fan meeting marked his final official activity in Korea.
During the event, he showcased a new unreleased song and told fans he will return from military service in a healthy state.
