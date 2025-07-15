News Today

[News Today] Enlisting Cha Eun-woo’s last fanmeet

입력 2025.07.15 (17:36) 수정 2025.07.15 (17:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
K-pop star and actor Cha Eun-woo has bid farewell to fans, holding his final fan meeting in Korea before his military enlistment. Cha will begin his military service on July 28 as part of the Army Band.

[REPORT]
Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo held his last fan meeting ahead of his military enlistment.

A video of him dancing to a sound track from the Netflix animated feature 'KPop Demon Hunters' is shared on various online communities.

The video was filmed during the fan meeting held in Seoul.

The post is garnering particular interest as Cha is said to be the actual model for the film's male lead.

According to his agency, Cha will begin military service as an active duty soldier on the Army Band from July 28.

The fan meeting marked his final official activity in Korea.

During the event, he showcased a new unreleased song and told fans he will return from military service in a healthy state.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

