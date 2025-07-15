[News Today] Group shopping grows amid inflation

입력 2025-07-15 17:36:54 수정 2025-07-15 17:38:43 News Today



[LEAD]

With food prices soaring, budget-conscious shoppers are finding new ways to stretch their wallets. One growing trend, strangers teaming up to buy groceries in bulk and split them on the spot. Next up, we look at this new trend.



[REPORT]

In front of a supermarket, these people show up for a pre-arranged appointment. They are strangers.



"(We met for ground beef.) Yes, plus salmon."



U.S.-imported ground beef is 44,000 won, or about 32 U.S. dollars, for 3.3 kilograms. It is up to 20 percent cheaper than the usual market value.



"It's 8,500 won. So it's less than 3,000 won per person."



They are members of a group purchasing products in bundles and sharing them in portions.



Three of them measure the meat on a scale and divide it into portions each weighing 1.1 kilograms.



The payment is settled on the spot.



Hwang Hye-young/ Group shopper

We money right there, say goodbye and go. It feels clean and convenient.



'Portion sharing group' was searched on an online used goods trading platform.



There are plenty of notices about items for group purchase, the number of buyers needed and schedules.



Such collective shopping groups first appeared in December 2022.



The number has grown more than 20-fold in three years and has quadrupled in the past year alone.



Jeong Mi-hye/ Founder of portion sharing group

It began appearing on the main page one or two months ago. With many one-person or two-person households, it makes sense.



There is another form of group shopping in which neighbors of a nearby local community place orders and get deliveries together every day.



This is an ordinary-looking butcher's shop.



It receives group orders via an open chat room every morning and delivers on the same day for orders placed by 3:30 p.m..The deliveries within the area are free of charge.



Both buyers and sellers benefit, since they can save on costs.



Im So-jeong/ Group shopper

As well as my apartment complex, it receives orders from other apartments in Songdo.



Kim Deok-hwan/ Butcher

It’s more work for us, but selling two items through an open chat instead of one in-store ends up being better for us.