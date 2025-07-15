News Today

[News Today] Investors in ‘butler gate’ summoned

[LEAD]
The 'Butler Gate' scandal centers on suspicious investments made in a company tied to a man, surnamed Kim, known as the former First Lady's 'butler'. Despite heavy losses, major firms invested 18 billion won to this company, raising questions over possible favoritism. With Kim and his spouse missing, the special counsel has first summoned top business leaders, including Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, for questioning.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee is zeroing in on four corporations in the so-called 'butler gate' case.

They are Kakao Mobility, HS Hyosung, Kiwoom Securities and Korea Securities Finance.

The special counsel team has summoned Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun Sang, former President of Korea Securities Finance Yoon Chang-ho, and former Daou Kiwoom Group Chairman Kim Ik-rae. They must appear for questioning on Thursday as witnesses.

Oh Jung-hee / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
To prevent evidence destruction, we'll interrogate this week the top decision-makers of companies that invested KRW 18.4 bn in private equity fund.

The mentioned companies invested over 18 billion won (USD 13 million) in IMS Mobility via a private equity fund in June 2023.

IMS Mobility is a car rental company that was co-founded by a man surnamed Kim, who served as a butler for the former first lady's family.

The investigators are zeroing in on the fact that the investment was made despite the company's accrued losses of over 34 billion won (USD 25 million) at the time.

The special counsel team will likely interrogate the witnesses from the involved companies about whether their investment decisions were aimed at solving their internal risks associated with the company owner.

The investigators are also considering applying breach of trust charges over the investment issue.

Currently, the whereabouts of Kim and his spouse, who are at the center of the allegations, are unknown.

Pundits say the special counsel team could change the status of executives of the involved companies from witnesses to suspects in line with how the probe proceeds.

