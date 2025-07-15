[News Today] Kim Keon-hee allegations under probe

The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is continuing their full-scale probe. Raids were carried out at over ten sites, including the Land Ministry, over suspicions the Yangpyeong Expressway route was changed to benefit her family. The team also searched the Presidential Archives over alleged nomination interference, and requested detention warrants for Sambu Construction executives in a separate stock manipulation case.



Allegations of preferential treatment emerged when the endpoint of an envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong-gun County was suddenly changed.



In May 2023, a year after former President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.



The route was changed from Yangseo-myeon township in the county to the Gangsang-myeon township, where former first lady Kim Keon-hee’s family owns land.



Regarding this allegation, a special counsel team investigating various accusations surrounding Kim carried out large-scale raids on Monday.



The raids targeted around 10 locations including the land ministry, the Korea Expressway Corporation and two companies that were in charge of a feasibility study on the expressway project.



The raids however did not target former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sun-gyo who have been slapped with travel bans.



The special counsel team, which has stipulated charges of power abuse and dereliction of duty, is focused on the possibility that the feasibility study results could have been manipulated.



Regarding another case involving Kim's alleged interference in candidate nominations for the 22nd general election, the team raided the Presidential Archives in Sejong City to secure related records.



Kim is accused of exerting influence to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run for a parliamentary seat in Uichang-gu in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.



Regarding nomination interference allegations surrounding so-called power broker Myung Tae-kyun for the 2022 by-elections, PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun is known to have submitted his mobile phone to the counsel team without providing the password.



At the time of the election, he was chair of the PPP's nomination management committee.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ Then President-elect (May 9, 2022)

I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair.



Meanwhile, the team has also requested warrants to detain four executives of Sambu Construction, including its former and current chairmen on charges of stock price manipulation.