News Today

[News Today] Kim Keon-hee allegations under probe

입력 2025.07.15 (17:37) 수정 2025.07.15 (17:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is continuing their full-scale probe. Raids were carried out at over ten sites, including the Land Ministry, over suspicions the Yangpyeong Expressway route was changed to benefit her family. The team also searched the Presidential Archives over alleged nomination interference, and requested detention warrants for Sambu Construction executives in a separate stock manipulation case.

[REPORT]
Allegations of preferential treatment emerged when the endpoint of an envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong-gun County was suddenly changed.

In May 2023, a year after former President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.

The route was changed from Yangseo-myeon township in the county to the Gangsang-myeon township, where former first lady Kim Keon-hee’s family owns land.

Regarding this allegation, a special counsel team investigating various accusations surrounding Kim carried out large-scale raids on Monday.

The raids targeted around 10 locations including the land ministry, the Korea Expressway Corporation and two companies that were in charge of a feasibility study on the expressway project.

The raids however did not target former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sun-gyo who have been slapped with travel bans.

The special counsel team, which has stipulated charges of power abuse and dereliction of duty, is focused on the possibility that the feasibility study results could have been manipulated.

Regarding another case involving Kim's alleged interference in candidate nominations for the 22nd general election, the team raided the Presidential Archives in Sejong City to secure related records.

Kim is accused of exerting influence to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run for a parliamentary seat in Uichang-gu in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Regarding nomination interference allegations surrounding so-called power broker Myung Tae-kyun for the 2022 by-elections, PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun is known to have submitted his mobile phone to the counsel team without providing the password.

At the time of the election, he was chair of the PPP's nomination management committee.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ Then President-elect (May 9, 2022)
I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair.

Meanwhile, the team has also requested warrants to detain four executives of Sambu Construction, including its former and current chairmen on charges of stock price manipulation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Kim Keon-hee allegations under probe
    • 입력 2025-07-15 17:37:12
    • 수정2025-07-15 17:38:04
    News Today
[LEAD]
The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is continuing their full-scale probe. Raids were carried out at over ten sites, including the Land Ministry, over suspicions the Yangpyeong Expressway route was changed to benefit her family. The team also searched the Presidential Archives over alleged nomination interference, and requested detention warrants for Sambu Construction executives in a separate stock manipulation case.

[REPORT]
Allegations of preferential treatment emerged when the endpoint of an envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong-gun County was suddenly changed.

In May 2023, a year after former President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.

The route was changed from Yangseo-myeon township in the county to the Gangsang-myeon township, where former first lady Kim Keon-hee’s family owns land.

Regarding this allegation, a special counsel team investigating various accusations surrounding Kim carried out large-scale raids on Monday.

The raids targeted around 10 locations including the land ministry, the Korea Expressway Corporation and two companies that were in charge of a feasibility study on the expressway project.

The raids however did not target former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sun-gyo who have been slapped with travel bans.

The special counsel team, which has stipulated charges of power abuse and dereliction of duty, is focused on the possibility that the feasibility study results could have been manipulated.

Regarding another case involving Kim's alleged interference in candidate nominations for the 22nd general election, the team raided the Presidential Archives in Sejong City to secure related records.

Kim is accused of exerting influence to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run for a parliamentary seat in Uichang-gu in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Regarding nomination interference allegations surrounding so-called power broker Myung Tae-kyun for the 2022 by-elections, PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun is known to have submitted his mobile phone to the counsel team without providing the password.

At the time of the election, he was chair of the PPP's nomination management committee.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ Then President-elect (May 9, 2022)
I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair.

Meanwhile, the team has also requested warrants to detain four executives of Sambu Construction, including its former and current chairmen on charges of stock price manipulation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 불출석…김건희 집사 체포영장 청구

윤 전 대통령 불출석…김건희 집사 체포영장 청구
인사청문 ‘슈퍼위크’ 이틀째…<br>여야 곳곳서 충돌

인사청문 ‘슈퍼위크’ 이틀째…여야 곳곳서 충돌
이 대통령 “의대생 복귀, 늦었지만 다행”…오송 참사 2주기 “재발방지”

이 대통령 “의대생 복귀, 늦었지만 다행”…오송 참사 2주기 “재발방지”
선관위 ‘특혜채용’ 고위직 자녀 등 8명 전원, ‘처분 불복’ 심사 청구

선관위 ‘특혜채용’ 고위직 자녀 등 8명 전원, ‘처분 불복’ 심사 청구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.