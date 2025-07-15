Yoon faces treason charge

동영상 고정 취소

The special investigation team for the insurrection case conducted a search and seizure yesterday (7.14) related to the alleged drone infiltration of Pyongyang, applying general treason charges against former President Yoon instead of the previously considered charge of inducement of foreign aggression.



There are practical reasons behind this shift.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung explains.



[Report]



The insurrection special investigation team is accelerating its probe with a large-scale search and seizure operation into the alleged drone infiltration of Pyongyang.



Former President Yoon is suspected of attempting to provoke a military response from North Korea by infiltrating drones into Pyongyang in October of last year in order to justify declaring martial law.



The special investigation team specified Yoon as a suspect for general treason and abuse of power in the search warrant. However, the originally considered charge—inducement of foreign aggression—was excluded.



This is because the charge of inducement of foreign aggression requires evidence of “collusion with a foreign entity.”



In other words, proving prior coordination with North Korea is necessary, but due to the difficulty of investigating North Korea, substantiating this is practically unfeasible.



In contrast, general treason can be applied if one harms South Korea’s military interests or provides military advantage to an enemy state.



The team believes that after the drone operation, military tensions sharply escalated on both sides, and North Korea even destroyed infrastructure by blowing up the inter-Korean roads along the Gyeongui and Donghae lines.



They also believe that when the downed drone was recovered by North Korea, it led to the leakage of sensitive military drone information, providing military benefits to the North.



While former President Yoon’s side claims he was never briefed on the drone operation, Kim Yong-dae, the drone commander suspected of carrying out the mission in communication with Yoon, denies the allegations, stating it was a legitimate military operation ordered by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.



