‘Butler Gate’ suspect abroad

[Anchor]



Mr. Kim, a key figure in the so-called “Butler Gate,” publicly stated he would cooperate with the summons investigation—but it has been confirmed that he also sent his daughter abroad.



The special investigation team for Kim Keon-hee has applied for an arrest warrant for Mr. Kim and decided to invalidate his passport.



Reporter Park Chan has more.



[Report]



Mr. Kim, known as First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s butler, left for Vietnam in April.



After the impeachment of former President Yoon.



While staying in Vietnam, Mr. Kim recently conveyed his intention to return to Korea to KBS through a former business partner from IMS Mobility.



The business partner told KBS, “Mr. Kim contacted me a week ago and asked me to let you know that he’s willing to cooperate with the investigation.”



He also added, “He’s feeling burdened by the misunderstanding that he’s fleeing, especially since his daughter lives in Korea.”



However, the special investigation team confirmed that Mr. Kim’s daughter also left the country on July 1.



Concluding that Mr. Kim has no real intention of returning, the team applied for an arrest warrant and has begun the process of invalidating his passport.



[Moon Hong-ju/Assistant Special Prosecutor of Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Team: "We’ve confirmed the children also left for Vietnam, and we believe there is no voluntary intention to return or appear."]



Separately, the investigation team is looking into how IMS Mobility received over 18 billion won in investments in June 2023.



Around 10 companies invested in the private equity fund that backed IMS Mobility.



In addition to the four companies already summoned, financial firms such as JB Woori Capital and Kyeong Nam Steel also invested 1 billion won each.



The team plans to summon all of the companies involved.



In response, the private equity fund stated, “We pitched investments to 50 companies and did not disclose any relationship between former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and Mr. Kim, the butler.”



This is Park Chan, KBS News.



