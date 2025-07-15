SME minister nominee grilled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the confirmation hearing for Han Seong-sook, the nominee for Minister of SMEs and Startups, the key issue was whether the nominee was involved in the illegal sponsorship allegations related to Seongnam FC.



Regarding the allegations of improper gifting, the nominee apologized for her shortcomings.



This is a report by Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



The allegations of illegal sponsorship of Seongnam FC that arose during Han Seong-sook's tenure as Vice President of Naver were questioned by the opposition party, asking if the nominee was involved at that time.



[Jeong Dong-man/Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee Member/People Power Party: "During your time as Vice President, Naver decided to sponsor Seongnam FC with 4 billion won, right? Who made that decision?"]



[Han Seong-sook/Nominee for Minister of SMEs and Startups: "I was really in charge of services at the time, so I’m not well-informed about those matters…”]



From the start of the hearing, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the selection of related witnesses.



The opposition accused the president of appointing Han as a political favor related to his own indictment. The ruling party countered that the allegations had nothing to do with the nominee.



[Park Seong-min/ Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee Member /People Power Party: "Is it correct that President Lee Jae Myung is related to the Seongnam FC incident and appointed three people from Naver?"]



[Kim Won-i/ Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee Member /Democratic Party: "The Seongnam FC issue has nothing to do with our nominee Han Seong-sook. If there was a problem, it would be through the prosecution's investigation or indictment...."]



The nominee also faced criticism over alleged improper gifting—such as allowing her mother to live in her apartment rent-free—which raised questions about potential tax evasion, even from members of the ruling party.



[Heo Seong-moo/ Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee Member /Democratic Party: “There have been criticisms suggesting this could constitute tax avoidance. That could be seriously pointed out.”]



The nominee apologized, acknowledging her shortcomings.



[Han Seong-sook/Nominee for Minister of SMEs and Startups: "I have come to understand the shortcomings regarding aspects that do not meet the standards of a public official. My mother will pay the gift tax related to that...."]



Questions were also raised about her qualifications to serve as Minister of SMEs and Startups, a role that represents the interests of small business owners. Han responded that she would leverage her experience at Naver to support small business growth.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



