Flash floods hit U.S.

Sudden heavy rain has also poured down in the northeastern region of the United States.



In particular, the New York area experienced intense rainfall in a short period, leading to subway flooding and the cancellation of over a thousand flights.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



Inside the subway station, muddy water is gushing up like a fountain from the floor.



Water is seeping into the trains where passengers are riding.



The ground roads are already submerged in water.



[New York Citizen: "It is super frustrating. People just want to go home. These are not the conditions that New Yorkers deserve to be traveling in."]



On the outskirts of the city, rivers have overflowed, and cars are already submerged, threatening to engulf homes.



["Oh my god, it's floating."]



Since the night of July 14 local time, heavy rain has fallen in northeastern areas including New York and New Jersey.



Authorities reported that around 150mm of rain fell in a short time in the New York area, leading to several rescue operations.



Due to the sudden flooding, a state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey and other areas.



Train and bus services have been disrupted in various places, and over 1,200 flights have been canceled at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and other airports.



The U.S. National Weather Service warned that heavy rain is expected to continue until July 15 local time, and that there is still a risk of flooding in various areas.



They also projected that millions of commuters would be affected by traffic congestion due to the heavy rain.



Earlier, in southern Texas, heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to overflow rapidly, resulting in at least 129 deaths and over 160 people missing, as flooding damage has been occurring across the United States recently.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



