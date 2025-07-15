Consumer coupon rules

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The application for the livelihood recovery coupons, which will be distributed to all citizens, will officially start on July 21.



Since this is the first time such support funds are being provided, many people are confused about where and how to use them.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun will explain how to use the consumer coupons in detail.



[Report]



The consumer coupons, which are distributed in varying amounts from 150,000 won to 550,000 won per person, can only be used in the city or county where you live to support local small businesses.



You can use the consumer coupons at places like traditional markets, restaurants, beauty salons, and academies.



However, they cannot be used at large supermarkets, corporate supermarkets, or department stores, no matter how close they are to your home.



What about soldiers who cannot return home?



If they receive consumer coupons through the Narasarang Card, they can use them at PX and other military stores.



The government has set the criteria for small businesses as having an annual revenue of 3 billion won or less.



In the case of large franchise stores like chicken shops, bakeries, and cafes, the use of consumer coupons is restricted at company-owned stores.



However, they can be used at franchise stores operated by self-employed individuals with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.



Convenience stores also cannot accept coupons at company-owned stores, but they can be used at franchise stores with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.



What about taxis or public transportation?



You can use consumer coupons for personal taxis or small corporate taxis with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.



However, they cannot be used with bus or subway transportation cards.



In the end, the key is whether the business earns less than 3 billion won per year.



Since this isn’t easy for the general public to determine, the government has proposed a solution.



[Han Soon-ki/Director of Local Finance and Economy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: “For places like convenience stores, we’ll attach stickers. We’re also working with map app providers like Kakao Map and T map so people can see which stores accept the coupons.”]



These days, many people use kiosks or table ordering systems in restaurants and cafes.



These types of orders are processed through electronic payment agencies, making the coupons difficult to use.



However, if you pay with a card terminal inside the store, the coupons can be used.



In short, all forms of online payment are restricted when using the consumer coupons.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!