News 9

Consumer coupon rules

입력 2025.07.15 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The application for the livelihood recovery coupons, which will be distributed to all citizens, will officially start on July 21.

Since this is the first time such support funds are being provided, many people are confused about where and how to use them.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun will explain how to use the consumer coupons in detail.

[Report]

The consumer coupons, which are distributed in varying amounts from 150,000 won to 550,000 won per person, can only be used in the city or county where you live to support local small businesses.

You can use the consumer coupons at places like traditional markets, restaurants, beauty salons, and academies.

However, they cannot be used at large supermarkets, corporate supermarkets, or department stores, no matter how close they are to your home.

What about soldiers who cannot return home?

If they receive consumer coupons through the Narasarang Card, they can use them at PX and other military stores.

The government has set the criteria for small businesses as having an annual revenue of 3 billion won or less.

In the case of large franchise stores like chicken shops, bakeries, and cafes, the use of consumer coupons is restricted at company-owned stores.

However, they can be used at franchise stores operated by self-employed individuals with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

Convenience stores also cannot accept coupons at company-owned stores, but they can be used at franchise stores with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

What about taxis or public transportation?

You can use consumer coupons for personal taxis or small corporate taxis with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

However, they cannot be used with bus or subway transportation cards.

In the end, the key is whether the business earns less than 3 billion won per year.

Since this isn’t easy for the general public to determine, the government has proposed a solution.

[Han Soon-ki/Director of Local Finance and Economy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: “For places like convenience stores, we’ll attach stickers. We’re also working with map app providers like Kakao Map and T map so people can see which stores accept the coupons.”]

These days, many people use kiosks or table ordering systems in restaurants and cafes.

These types of orders are processed through electronic payment agencies, making the coupons difficult to use.

However, if you pay with a card terminal inside the store, the coupons can be used.

In short, all forms of online payment are restricted when using the consumer coupons.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Consumer coupon rules
    • 입력 2025-07-15 23:51:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The application for the livelihood recovery coupons, which will be distributed to all citizens, will officially start on July 21.

Since this is the first time such support funds are being provided, many people are confused about where and how to use them.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun will explain how to use the consumer coupons in detail.

[Report]

The consumer coupons, which are distributed in varying amounts from 150,000 won to 550,000 won per person, can only be used in the city or county where you live to support local small businesses.

You can use the consumer coupons at places like traditional markets, restaurants, beauty salons, and academies.

However, they cannot be used at large supermarkets, corporate supermarkets, or department stores, no matter how close they are to your home.

What about soldiers who cannot return home?

If they receive consumer coupons through the Narasarang Card, they can use them at PX and other military stores.

The government has set the criteria for small businesses as having an annual revenue of 3 billion won or less.

In the case of large franchise stores like chicken shops, bakeries, and cafes, the use of consumer coupons is restricted at company-owned stores.

However, they can be used at franchise stores operated by self-employed individuals with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

Convenience stores also cannot accept coupons at company-owned stores, but they can be used at franchise stores with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

What about taxis or public transportation?

You can use consumer coupons for personal taxis or small corporate taxis with annual revenues of 3 billion won or less.

However, they cannot be used with bus or subway transportation cards.

In the end, the key is whether the business earns less than 3 billion won per year.

Since this isn’t easy for the general public to determine, the government has proposed a solution.

[Han Soon-ki/Director of Local Finance and Economy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: “For places like convenience stores, we’ll attach stickers. We’re also working with map app providers like Kakao Map and T map so people can see which stores accept the coupons.”]

These days, many people use kiosks or table ordering systems in restaurants and cafes.

These types of orders are processed through electronic payment agencies, making the coupons difficult to use.

However, if you pay with a card terminal inside the store, the coupons can be used.

In short, all forms of online payment are restricted when using the consumer coupons.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”
특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 <br>압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도

특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도
“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전

“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전
강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”

강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.