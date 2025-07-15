Japan repeats Dokdo claim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Japan has once again repeated its unfounded claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory in this year's 'Defense White Paper.'



They have also distributed a children's version of the Defense White Paper to schools.



Our government has immediately protested and urged for correction.



Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo reports.



[Report]



This is the 2025 Defense White Paper published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense.



Japan has stated every year in its Defense White Paper that Dokdo is Japanese territory, and this year is no exception.



In the section explaining the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, it claimed that "the territorial issues of the Northern Territories and Takeshima, which are inherent territories, remain unresolved."



This marks the 21st year of Japan continuing its unfounded claims through the Defense White Paper.



Various maps used in the white paper also indicate Dokdo as Japanese territory.



The Japanese Ministry of Defense has also created a children's version of the Defense White Paper, which has only been available online until now, and distributed it to elementary schools for the first time this year.



[Nakatani Gen/Japanese Minister of Defense: "(Japan's) introductory defense book 'Understanding Japan's Defense at a Glance' has also been published simultaneously."]



This children's white paper also included maps labeling Dokdo as Takeshima.



Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Japan in Seoul, and the Ministry of National Defense summoned the Defense Attaché to protest and urged immediate correction.



[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "We will respond firmly to any provocations by Japan regarding Dokdo."]



However, Japan has defined Korea as a partner that must respond to various challenges together and an important neighbor to cooperate with, just as it did last year in the Defense White Paper.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



