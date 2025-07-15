News 9

Japan repeats Dokdo claim

입력 2025.07.15 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Japan has once again repeated its unfounded claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory in this year's 'Defense White Paper.'

They have also distributed a children's version of the Defense White Paper to schools.

Our government has immediately protested and urged for correction.

Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo reports.

[Report]

This is the 2025 Defense White Paper published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Japan has stated every year in its Defense White Paper that Dokdo is Japanese territory, and this year is no exception.

In the section explaining the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, it claimed that "the territorial issues of the Northern Territories and Takeshima, which are inherent territories, remain unresolved."

This marks the 21st year of Japan continuing its unfounded claims through the Defense White Paper.

Various maps used in the white paper also indicate Dokdo as Japanese territory.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has also created a children's version of the Defense White Paper, which has only been available online until now, and distributed it to elementary schools for the first time this year.

[Nakatani Gen/Japanese Minister of Defense: "(Japan's) introductory defense book 'Understanding Japan's Defense at a Glance' has also been published simultaneously."]

This children's white paper also included maps labeling Dokdo as Takeshima.

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Japan in Seoul, and the Ministry of National Defense summoned the Defense Attaché to protest and urged immediate correction.

[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "We will respond firmly to any provocations by Japan regarding Dokdo."]

However, Japan has defined Korea as a partner that must respond to various challenges together and an important neighbor to cooperate with, just as it did last year in the Defense White Paper.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan repeats Dokdo claim
    • 입력 2025-07-15 23:51:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Japan has once again repeated its unfounded claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory in this year's 'Defense White Paper.'

They have also distributed a children's version of the Defense White Paper to schools.

Our government has immediately protested and urged for correction.

Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo reports.

[Report]

This is the 2025 Defense White Paper published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Japan has stated every year in its Defense White Paper that Dokdo is Japanese territory, and this year is no exception.

In the section explaining the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, it claimed that "the territorial issues of the Northern Territories and Takeshima, which are inherent territories, remain unresolved."

This marks the 21st year of Japan continuing its unfounded claims through the Defense White Paper.

Various maps used in the white paper also indicate Dokdo as Japanese territory.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has also created a children's version of the Defense White Paper, which has only been available online until now, and distributed it to elementary schools for the first time this year.

[Nakatani Gen/Japanese Minister of Defense: "(Japan's) introductory defense book 'Understanding Japan's Defense at a Glance' has also been published simultaneously."]

This children's white paper also included maps labeling Dokdo as Takeshima.

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Japan in Seoul, and the Ministry of National Defense summoned the Defense Attaché to protest and urged immediate correction.

[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "We will respond firmly to any provocations by Japan regarding Dokdo."]

However, Japan has defined Korea as a partner that must respond to various challenges together and an important neighbor to cooperate with, just as it did last year in the Defense White Paper.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”
특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 <br>압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도

특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도
“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전

“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전
강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”

강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.