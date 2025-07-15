SPC factory probed over safety

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety have conducted a joint inspection of the SPC Samlip factory, where a worker died in an accident this past May.



This followed the detection of harmful substances in food-grade lubricants found at the factory, prompting further investigation into potential violations of the Food Sanitation Act.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Investigators from the police and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety are seen leaving the SPC Samlip Sihwa factory.



The joint inspection was launched after the National Forensic Service found toxic substances in food-grade lubricant used in the bread production process.



["Was there anything uncovered during the inspection?"]



Police have been investigating the death of a worker in his 50s, who was fatally caught in a conveyor belt while applying lubricant at the same factory in May.



As part of the investigation, police obtained containers of industrial metal-cutting fluid and lubricant and requested analysis by the National Forensic Service. The results confirmed the presence of methylene chloride and isopropyl alcohol.



Both are classified as hazardous to human health.



The police and the food safety agency inspected the hygiene management of the entire bakery production process, including the line where the accident occurred.



SPC stated that the documents received from the lubricant manufacturer did not list these substances, and no harmful chemicals were detected in the bread samples collected by the forensic team.



However, police announced that they would consider launching a formal investigation into violations of the Food Sanitation Act if a formal complaint is filed by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



They also purchased lubricants similar to the ones in question and requested further analysis.



It was also revealed that after the fatal accident, SPC Group conducted emergency safety inspections on over 40 similar machines and found 26 safety issues.



SPC Group said it has since taken corrective actions, such as blocking entry points on machines where a person’s body could be pulled in and installing additional emergency stop devices.



This is Min Jeong-hee, KBS News.



