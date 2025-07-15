News 9

Yoon absent for third time

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is refusing to be summoned by the special investigation team for insurrection and is holding out inside the detention center.

As of today (July 15), he has failed to appear three times.

The special investigation team has stated that they will hold the correctional authorities accountable for not being able to forcibly summon him.

On the other hand, the former president's side has demanded that the special investigation team stop what they call a humiliating investigation.

Reporter Han Sol has the details.

[Report]

The special investigation team for insurrection issued a direct command to the Seoul Detention Center to bring former President Yoon to the interrogation room by 2 PM today.

However, as of 3:30 PM, former President Yoon had not come out of the detention center.

This is the third time he has refused to be interrogated since being re-arrested.

The special investigation team has increased pressure, stating that they will investigate the circumstances and hold the Seoul Detention Center accountable for not being able to forcibly bring out former President Yoon.

[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for Insurrection: "If the Seoul Detention Center does not comply with the special investigation team's direct command under the Criminal Procedure Act in the future, we will take serious measures to hold them accountable."]

The special investigation team emphasized once again that they will conduct the investigation according to principles, stating that former President Yoon, as a former prosecutor general, is someone who sets the standard for the criminal justice system.

In response, the legal representatives of former President Yoon argued that the forced summons is a humiliating investigation of a former president and demanded that it be stopped.

They pointed out that there have been instances where investigative agencies visited the detention center during the arrests of former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, effectively requesting an on-site investigation.

As the confrontation between former President Yoon and the special investigation team continues, it remains uncertain whether additional summonses will realistically proceed.

The special investigation team has stated that since sufficient investigations of other witnesses are being conducted, if former President Yoon continues to refuse to cooperate, they are considering the option of indicting him without extending the detention period.

This is KBS News, Han Sol.

