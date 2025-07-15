Parent, teacher steal exams

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A parent and a temporary teacher who attempted to steal exam papers from a high school attended by a high school student were arrested yesterday (7.14) and today (7.15), along with a school official who assisted them.



It is reported that this is not the first time this crime has occurred.



The student, who had been among the top ranks, has been expelled.



Reporter Moon Da-ae has the details.



[Report]



This is a high school located in Andong, Gyeongbuk.



In the early hours of July 4, a former temporary teacher and a parent secretly broke into the school.



They were caught when the unmanned security system was activated while they were stealing the final exam papers from the teacher's office.



The temporary teacher had worked at the school until last year, and the education authorities believe that this teacher received the password to the teacher's office from a school official.



[Gyeongbuk Education Office Official/Voice Altered: "That school staff member was an accomplice, and being in a position of authority, would have known the office password."]



According to police investigations, this was not the first time they had broken into the school to steal exam papers.



They are suspected of having broken into the school a total of seven times since last year.



The child of the arrested parent is a current student at this school and is known to have consistently maintained top grades.



Police have confirmed that the temporary teacher provided private tutoring to the student and that there were indications of monetary exchanges between the parent and the teacher.



Following the arrest of the temporary teacher, the parent and the school official who assisted in the crime were also arrested on charges of obstruction of duty.



[Parent: "(Do you admit to the crime? Is it correct that you went to steal the exam papers?) …."]



The school has decided to expel the student, and the education authorities have begun emergency security inspections of high schools in the area.



This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!