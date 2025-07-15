News 9

Parent, teacher steal exams

입력 2025.07.15 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A parent and a temporary teacher who attempted to steal exam papers from a high school attended by a high school student were arrested yesterday (7.14) and today (7.15), along with a school official who assisted them.

It is reported that this is not the first time this crime has occurred.

The student, who had been among the top ranks, has been expelled.

Reporter Moon Da-ae has the details.

[Report]

This is a high school located in Andong, Gyeongbuk.

In the early hours of July 4, a former temporary teacher and a parent secretly broke into the school.

They were caught when the unmanned security system was activated while they were stealing the final exam papers from the teacher's office.

The temporary teacher had worked at the school until last year, and the education authorities believe that this teacher received the password to the teacher's office from a school official.

[Gyeongbuk Education Office Official/Voice Altered: "That school staff member was an accomplice, and being in a position of authority, would have known the office password."]

According to police investigations, this was not the first time they had broken into the school to steal exam papers.

They are suspected of having broken into the school a total of seven times since last year.

The child of the arrested parent is a current student at this school and is known to have consistently maintained top grades.

Police have confirmed that the temporary teacher provided private tutoring to the student and that there were indications of monetary exchanges between the parent and the teacher.

Following the arrest of the temporary teacher, the parent and the school official who assisted in the crime were also arrested on charges of obstruction of duty.

[Parent: "(Do you admit to the crime? Is it correct that you went to steal the exam papers?) …."]

The school has decided to expel the student, and the education authorities have begun emergency security inspections of high schools in the area.

This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parent, teacher steal exams
    • 입력 2025-07-15 23:56:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

A parent and a temporary teacher who attempted to steal exam papers from a high school attended by a high school student were arrested yesterday (7.14) and today (7.15), along with a school official who assisted them.

It is reported that this is not the first time this crime has occurred.

The student, who had been among the top ranks, has been expelled.

Reporter Moon Da-ae has the details.

[Report]

This is a high school located in Andong, Gyeongbuk.

In the early hours of July 4, a former temporary teacher and a parent secretly broke into the school.

They were caught when the unmanned security system was activated while they were stealing the final exam papers from the teacher's office.

The temporary teacher had worked at the school until last year, and the education authorities believe that this teacher received the password to the teacher's office from a school official.

[Gyeongbuk Education Office Official/Voice Altered: "That school staff member was an accomplice, and being in a position of authority, would have known the office password."]

According to police investigations, this was not the first time they had broken into the school to steal exam papers.

They are suspected of having broken into the school a total of seven times since last year.

The child of the arrested parent is a current student at this school and is known to have consistently maintained top grades.

Police have confirmed that the temporary teacher provided private tutoring to the student and that there were indications of monetary exchanges between the parent and the teacher.

Following the arrest of the temporary teacher, the parent and the school official who assisted in the crime were also arrested on charges of obstruction of duty.

[Parent: "(Do you admit to the crime? Is it correct that you went to steal the exam papers?) …."]

The school has decided to expel the student, and the education authorities have begun emergency security inspections of high schools in the area.

This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae reporting.
문다애
문다애

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”
특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 <br>압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도

특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도
“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전

“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전
강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”

강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.