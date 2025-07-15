News 9

Geonjin Beopsa 's temple raided

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the Kim Keon-hee case conducted a search and seizure today (July 15) at the underground secret space of Jeon Seong-bae, also know as Geonjin Beopsa.

This is part of a forced investigation related to allegations of interference in the 2022 local election nominations.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the story.

[Report]

Investigators are moving seized items to a vehicle.

These are the items secured by the special investigation team from Jeon Seong-bae's temple.

It is reported that the special investigation team focused on searching the secret space on the first floor underground and the second floor above ground of the temple during this search.

This space was not discovered during the prosecution's search last year.

[“(Did you search the secret space of the temple as well?) …”]

The search warrant specifies that Mr. Jeon is a suspect.

He is facing allegations of receiving bribes related to interference in the nominations during the June 1, 2022 local elections.

Park Hyun-guk, the mayor of Bonghwa, and Park Chang-wook, a member of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Council from the People Power Party, are also among those targeted for search, as the special investigation team suspects that they handed over money and goods to Mr. Jeon to solicit nominations during the local elections.

The special investigation team has captured evidence that businessman Kim sent personal information about these individuals to Mr. Jeon while making requests.

In March and April, Kim sent the resumes of the two individuals and left text messages saying, “I will live with gratitude” and “Please take care of them without a primary election.”

Mr. Jeon conveyed these requests to Oh Eul-seop, who was the head of the network headquarters of the Yoon Suk Yeol camp, and Oh responded that he would “handle it.”

The special investigation team is also suspecting the possibility that the former President Yoon and his wife were involved in the nominations based on the circumstances surrounding the involvement of camp officials.

The special investigation team plans to analyze the seized items obtained today and summon related individuals for questioning soon.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

