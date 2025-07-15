Kim Dae-won wins Goal of June
입력 2025.07.15 (23:56)
After being discharged from the military, Kim Dae-won, who returned as a son of Gangwon, had his long-range shot against Suwon FC selected as the Goal of June.
Just before the end of the second half, Kim Dae-won's long-range shot hit the corner of the Suwon FC goal.
The shot, perfectly placed on Kim Dae-won's foot, followed a picturesque trajectory as it flew into the net.
This goal received over 4,200 votes from fans and was chosen as the best goal of June.
Kim Dae-won, who was overly excited about the dramatic winning goal, was shown celebrating by displaying his jersey, but he received a red card for accumulating warnings.
I hope that winning the Goal of the Month award in June has somewhat comforted him from that painful moment.
