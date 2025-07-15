Kim Dae-won wins Goal of June

동영상 고정 취소

After being discharged from the military, Kim Dae-won, who returned as a son of Gangwon, had his long-range shot against Suwon FC selected as the Goal of June.



Just before the end of the second half, Kim Dae-won's long-range shot hit the corner of the Suwon FC goal.



The shot, perfectly placed on Kim Dae-won's foot, followed a picturesque trajectory as it flew into the net.



This goal received over 4,200 votes from fans and was chosen as the best goal of June.



Kim Dae-won, who was overly excited about the dramatic winning goal, was shown celebrating by displaying his jersey, but he received a red card for accumulating warnings.



I hope that winning the Goal of the Month award in June has somewhat comforted him from that painful moment.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!