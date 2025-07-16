Raleigh wins HR Derby

동영상 고정 취소

In the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Seattle's Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to win the championship.



There was a small incident in the finals.



The controversy arose from this scene.



A staff member caught a home run ball hit by Raleigh's final opponent, Caminero.



Shall we take another look?



He made a catch worthy of Park Hae-min, intercepting the home run.



Fortunately, it was recognized as a home run, and Caminero recorded 15 home runs, but it didn't hold much significance.



Raleigh launched an impressive 18 home runs, becoming the first catcher in Major League history to win the Home Run Derby.



Prior to this, in the qualifiers, Oneil Cruz showcased incredible power.



He surprised everyone with an unbelievable home run that traveled 513 feet, approximately 156 meters.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!