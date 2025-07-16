News 9

Kang hit by job, pay claims

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearing for Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, has continued to face allegations and controversies regarding employment interference and wage arrears even after the hearing.

The opposition's calls for resignation have intensified, and the presidential office has stated that it is monitoring the situation closely.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The confirmation hearing for Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, which continued until midnight amid disputes over 'staff bullying', was held.

The ruling party's evaluation was favorable.

[Park Sang-hyuk/Democratic Party, Deputy Floor Leader for Communication/Today/SBS Radio: "Seeing her clarify and apologize, I think it went more smoothly than expected...."]

However, the controversy continued today (July 15).

During the hearing yesterday (July 14), nominee Kang stated that there was no interference in the employment of former staff members.

[Kang Sun-woo/Minister of Gender Equality and Family Nominee/Yesterday: "I believe I am not in a position to influence the decision-making regarding personnel matters of other lawmakers."]

However, a former staff member of Kang revealed to KBS reporters that the allegations are true.

They claimed that there was workplace bullying, including exclusion from group chats, and that Kang's side had blocked re-employment.

Another former staff member from the Democratic Party stated that they witnessed this happening.

Allegations of wage arrears against Kang have also been raised.

It has been reported that there were two complaints filed with the Ministry of Employment and Labor in 2020 and 2022, but Kang's side explained that it was an issue related to a driver employed by her spouse and denied any wage arrears.

The People Power Party has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Employment and Labor and has repeatedly called for her resignation.

[Cho Eun-hee/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Member: "Will you push through the appointment of a 'bully queen' as Minister of Gender Equality and Family? Can you push it through?"]

Progressive parties have also called for her resignation, stating "reconfirmation of unsuitability" and "damage to coalition politics."

The presidential office has stated that it is carefully reviewing the credibility and persuasiveness of the clarifications made.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

