Further downpours ahead

[Anchor]



Recently, heavy rain has poured down across the country, and more heavy rain is forecasted.



Tomorrow (July 16) and the day after tomorrow (July 17), it is expected that a significant amount of monsoon rain, exceeding 200mm, will fall mainly in the central region.



We have a report from meteorological specialist Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



This morning (July 15), under a heavy rain warning, strong rain exceeding 30mm per hour fell on the east coast.



In Sokcho and Ulleungdo, the accumulated rainfall since yesterday (July 14) has reached around 200mm.



As the day brightened, the rain eased, and sporadic rain fell in various parts of the country.



Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, rain clouds carrying heavy rain will pass over our country.



A low-pressure system approaching from the West Sea will bring rain nationwide tomorrow morning, and the rain will intensify from the afternoon.



Tropical moisture pushing in from the south will collide with dry air from the north in the central and North Jeolla regions, leading to heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour.



[Lee Chang-jae/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "It is expected that heavy rainfall will be concentrated from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, especially during vulnerable hours overnight, so extra caution is needed."]



The expected rainfall until the day after tomorrow is over 200mm in southern Gyeonggi and the west coast of South Chungcheong, and up to 150mm in other central regions and the northwestern part of North Jeolla, including Seoul.



Rain is also forecasted for most regions of the country on Friday and Saturday, with the Meteorological Administration predicting particularly heavy rain in Jeju and the southern regions.



As rain clouds frequently pass by, the heat wave has temporarily subsided, but from the day after tomorrow, hot and humid southwesterly winds will blow, increasing humidity.



Starting Sunday, a hot high-pressure system is expected to completely cover the country, bringing back nationwide heat waves.



This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.



