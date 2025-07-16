News 9

Further downpours ahead

입력 2025.07.16 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, heavy rain has poured down across the country, and more heavy rain is forecasted.

Tomorrow (July 16) and the day after tomorrow (July 17), it is expected that a significant amount of monsoon rain, exceeding 200mm, will fall mainly in the central region.

We have a report from meteorological specialist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

This morning (July 15), under a heavy rain warning, strong rain exceeding 30mm per hour fell on the east coast.

In Sokcho and Ulleungdo, the accumulated rainfall since yesterday (July 14) has reached around 200mm.

As the day brightened, the rain eased, and sporadic rain fell in various parts of the country.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, rain clouds carrying heavy rain will pass over our country.

A low-pressure system approaching from the West Sea will bring rain nationwide tomorrow morning, and the rain will intensify from the afternoon.

Tropical moisture pushing in from the south will collide with dry air from the north in the central and North Jeolla regions, leading to heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour.

[Lee Chang-jae/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "It is expected that heavy rainfall will be concentrated from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, especially during vulnerable hours overnight, so extra caution is needed."]

The expected rainfall until the day after tomorrow is over 200mm in southern Gyeonggi and the west coast of South Chungcheong, and up to 150mm in other central regions and the northwestern part of North Jeolla, including Seoul.

Rain is also forecasted for most regions of the country on Friday and Saturday, with the Meteorological Administration predicting particularly heavy rain in Jeju and the southern regions.

As rain clouds frequently pass by, the heat wave has temporarily subsided, but from the day after tomorrow, hot and humid southwesterly winds will blow, increasing humidity.

Starting Sunday, a hot high-pressure system is expected to completely cover the country, bringing back nationwide heat waves.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Further downpours ahead
    • 입력 2025-07-16 00:55:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, heavy rain has poured down across the country, and more heavy rain is forecasted.

Tomorrow (July 16) and the day after tomorrow (July 17), it is expected that a significant amount of monsoon rain, exceeding 200mm, will fall mainly in the central region.

We have a report from meteorological specialist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

This morning (July 15), under a heavy rain warning, strong rain exceeding 30mm per hour fell on the east coast.

In Sokcho and Ulleungdo, the accumulated rainfall since yesterday (July 14) has reached around 200mm.

As the day brightened, the rain eased, and sporadic rain fell in various parts of the country.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, rain clouds carrying heavy rain will pass over our country.

A low-pressure system approaching from the West Sea will bring rain nationwide tomorrow morning, and the rain will intensify from the afternoon.

Tropical moisture pushing in from the south will collide with dry air from the north in the central and North Jeolla regions, leading to heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour.

[Lee Chang-jae/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "It is expected that heavy rainfall will be concentrated from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, especially during vulnerable hours overnight, so extra caution is needed."]

The expected rainfall until the day after tomorrow is over 200mm in southern Gyeonggi and the west coast of South Chungcheong, and up to 150mm in other central regions and the northwestern part of North Jeolla, including Seoul.

Rain is also forecasted for most regions of the country on Friday and Saturday, with the Meteorological Administration predicting particularly heavy rain in Jeju and the southern regions.

As rain clouds frequently pass by, the heat wave has temporarily subsided, but from the day after tomorrow, hot and humid southwesterly winds will blow, increasing humidity.

Starting Sunday, a hot high-pressure system is expected to completely cover the country, bringing back nationwide heat waves.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”

윤 전 대통령 세 번째 출석 불응…특검 “교정 당국에 책임 물을 것”
특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 <br>압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도

특검, ‘건진법사 비밀공간’도 압수수색…‘공천 개입 의혹’ 수사 속도
“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전

“현 정부 ‘임기 내’ 전작권 전환”…‘평양 무인기’ 놓고 설전
강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”

강선우, ‘취업 방해’·‘임금 체불’ 의혹도…대통령실 “주의 깊게 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.