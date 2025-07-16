KBO managers pick Hanwha

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many baseball fans were likely feeling bored last night and tonight without any professional games.



The KBO League is currently in the midst of an unprecedentedly tight standings race.



Ahead of the second half of the season, KBS conducted a survey with the managers of all ten teams.



From predicting the regular season champion to evaluating KBO President Heo Koo-youn, what do the team managers think?



Jeong Hyun-sook reports.



[Report]



The standings change overnight.



In the first half of the season, the managers of the ten teams rode waves of joy and frustration with every play their players made.



With each team having played more than 85 games, KBS asked the ten managers to predict the regular season champion.



Hanwha, which leads the league by 4.5 games behind its one-two punch of Ponce and Weiss, received a dominant 8 votes.



Second-place LG earned 2 votes, recognized for its balanced pitching and batting.



When asked to name the two teams they expect to make it to the Korean Series, Hanwha again stood out.



With all votes on Hanwha, as for their predicted opponent: LG received 4 votes, KIA 3 votes, and Lotte, SSG, and Samsung each received 1 vote.



As for the player considered the breakout star of the season, Ahn Hyun-min topped the list with 7 votes, praised as a "powerful home run hitter."



He beat out LG’s Song Seung-ki, who received 2 votes, placing Ahn Hyun-min slightly ahead in the Rookie of the Year race according to the managers' views.



On the second-year ABS (automated ball-strike) system, more managers called for improvements than expressed satisfaction—citing inconsistent strike zones between stadiums as the biggest issue.



Lastly, when asked to rate KBO President Heo Koo-youn’s performance, the managers gave him an average score of 80, indicating a relatively positive assessment.



While there was praise for leading the league past 10 million spectators, many also urged him to listen more closely to voices from the field, criticizing the rapid pace of rule changes.



This is Jeong Hyun-sook, KBS News.



