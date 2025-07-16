FTC probes Google bundling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



YouTube Premium, a service that allows users to watch videos without ads, costs 14,900 won per month in Korea.



However, subscribers are also automatically enrolled in YouTube Music, even if they don’t want it.



That’s because Google only offers a bundled subscription combining its video and music services.



The Fair Trade Commission believes this could constitute unfair tying and an abuse of market dominance.



As the FTC began its investigation, Google submitted a voluntary corrective measure to avoid penalties.



The proposal includes launching a lower-priced plan offering only video possibly within the year.



But some question whether this plan is truly effective, and others criticize the FTC for giving Google a “free pass.”



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.



[Report]



YouTube Premium users pay 14,900 won per month for benefits like ad-free viewing and background play—features that allow continued playback even while using other apps. But the fee also includes access to YouTube Music.



Consumers who prefer other music streaming platforms are left with two options: switch to YouTube Music or pay for two separate subscriptions.



[Jo Han-seul / YouTube Premium Subscriber: "As a consumer, I feel it's an excessive cost. I can’t help but feel like this is a form of corporate overreach by a giant tech company."]



The Korea Fair Trade Commission determined that forcing users to subscribe to YouTube Music restricts consumer choice and hinders fair competition in the domestic music streaming market.



The FTC initiated formal procedures, but Google responded by submitting a voluntary correction plan and asked the commission not to rule on its legal liability.



Google pledged to introduce a new 8,500 won plan that includes only the video features—without the music component—to expand user choice.



[Song Chan-hyuk / YouTube Premium Subscriber: "(Would you consider switching to the new plan?) Absolutely. I’d switch the moment it becomes available."]



However, critics point out that the new plan lacks key features like background play, and that over two and a half years have passed since the FTC began its investigation—raising doubts about the measure’s effectiveness.



[Kim Moon-sik / Director of Market Surveillance, FTC: "The consent resolution method can be more effective in achieving consumer protection and promoting competition. If we issue a formal corrective order or penalties, it could take four to five years."]



But in the future, it may be harder to expect voluntary corrections from global tech giants.



The unexpected obstacle is tariff negotiations, as the U.S. is reportedly pressuring the Korean government to halt legislation aimed at regulating big tech monopolies.



This is Lee Do-yoon, KBS News.



