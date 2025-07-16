Election commission hires appeal

News 9

[Anchor]

Nearly all election commission officials who were disciplined for preferential hiring are now going through the appeals process.

In particular, all eight individuals whose appointments were revoked after being hired through the influence of their fathers have filed administrative appeals.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

Allegations of preferential hiring for the children of senior National Election Commission (NEC) officials first surfaced three years ago—starting with former Secretary-General Kim Se-hwan, and later involving the children of former Secretary-General Park Chan-jin and former Deputy Secretary-General Song Bong-seop.

Audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection and investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission confirmed the allegations to be true.

It was found that some officials directly requested personnel staff at regional offices to hire their children, or pressured them to assign specific interviewers—clear evidence of preferential treatment.

Former Secretary-General Park and others resigned, but their children remained in their positions.

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party/Mar. 2025: "Do you have any intention of having them voluntarily resign?"]

[Park Chan-jin/Former NEC Secretary-General/Mar. 2025: "That would be up to the individual..."]

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party/Mar. 2025: "Will you ask your daughter to submit a resignation?"]

[Song Bong-seop/Former NEC Deputy Secretary-General/Mar. 2025: "That's not a decision I can make..."]

Despite several public apologies, criticism continued to grow. Eventually, the NEC canceled the appointments of all eight individuals who were hired through unfair means.

However, it has now been confirmed that all of them are contesting the disciplinary action.

They have filed petitions requesting the NEC to reverse their dismissal decisions.

In addition, 11 employees who were disciplined for mishandling the hiring process have also filed administrative appeals.

This means that not only those who were unfairly hired, but also most of the related staff, are challenging the disciplinary actions.

In response, the NEC stated "A review committee will be convened to hear the views of those involved and determine the outcome," and added, "These appeals are personal actions and do not reflect the NEC’s commitment to reform."

This is Won Dong-hee, KBS News.

