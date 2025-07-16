Osong victims still wait

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (7.15) marks the second anniversary of the Osong underpass disaster, where thirty people lost their lives or were injured.



However, the process of holding those responsible accountable and establishing measures to prevent recurrence is progressing slowly, with over forty individuals still undergoing trial.



Reporter Jo Jin-young has the details.



[Report]



As the poorly constructed embankment collapsed, water from the river rushed into the underpass in an instant.



[“The water is rising! It’s rising!”]



Seventeen vehicles passing through the underpass were submerged without any warning, resulting in 14 deaths and 16 injuries.



On the second anniversary of the Osong underpass disaster, citizens continued to pay their respects at a memorial site honoring the victims.



[Choi Eun-kyung/Representative of the Osong Disaster Victims' Family Association: “We hope that clear accountability will be established. Furthermore, the city of Cheongju has not provided us with any support or even a proper apology.”]



The Osong disaster has been concluded as a man-made disaster caused by poor construction and the authorities' complacent response, with 43 individuals from eight organizations being prosecuted so far.



However, only two individuals, the site manager and the head of the supervisory team who damaged the embankment, have received confirmed prison sentences.



Former National Agency for Administrative City Construction chief Lee Sang-rae, Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok, and 41 others have been indicted under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act—the first such case involving civilian casualties. They deny the charges, and most are still undergoing their first trials.



[Choi Hee-cheon/Team Leader of the Osong Disaster Citizen Investigation Committee: “There needs to be a process to hold the highest decision-makers accountable for their management responsibilities and legal liabilities.”]



President Lee Jae Myung visited the site the day before the second anniversary and stated that he would hold those responsible accountable for any human casualties due to management failures. Today, he also urged for a thorough investigation into the national tragedy and accountability during the Cabinet meeting.



He also stated that acts of insult against the victims and their families would be met with a zero-tolerance policy.



This is KBS News reporter Jo Jin-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!