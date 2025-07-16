Gov't funds consumer coupons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A total budget of nearly 14 trillion won is needed to issue consumer coupons.



Most of it will be covered by national funds, but local governments will also have to bear some of the costs.



As local governments expressed financial difficulties, the government has initiated emergency support by first providing 8.1 trillion won in national funds.



Next, we have reporter Kim Woo-jun.



[Report]



With the economy in decline and a heatwave hitting, traditional markets have seen a sharp drop in visitors.



The issuance of consumer coupons is like a breath of fresh air.



[Park Mi-ja/Traditional Market Merchant: "I am looking forward to it. I think people will come to use the (consumer coupons) in traditional markets, and that expectation..."]



The total budget required for the nationwide issuance of consumer coupons is 13.9 trillion won.



National funds account for 90%, while local funds make up 10%.



Unlike other metropolitan governments, Seoul, which has a high level of financial independence, will cover 25% of the costs.



The budget that Seoul must share with its 25 districts is 579 billion won.



After negotiations, the sharing ratio between the city and each district was confirmed at 6 to 4.



Songpa District has the largest burden at 16 billion won.



In total, there are 13 districts in Seoul that will bear over 10 billion won each.



Since this is an unexpected expenditure, each district is in a situation where they must either squeeze funds from reserves or reduce existing project budgets.



[District Office Budget Official/Voice Altered: "There are regular projects that need to be funded, but all of that has to be redirected to (consumer coupons), so it is true that finances have become quite difficult."]



Gwangju Metropolitan City also proposed a 50-50 cost-sharing with its districts but faced backlash.



The conflict among local governments over the funding for consumer coupons is a nationwide phenomenon.



In response, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has begun to support local governments by early executing 8.1 trillion won in national funds today (July 15), allowing them to spend the budget even before the supplementary budget is established.



The ministry stated that it will provide an additional 4 trillion won in national funds next month to ensure that the first distribution can proceed without issues.



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



