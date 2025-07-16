Elderly driving accidents rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, a car crashed into a commercial building, injuring two people, including the driver and a pedestrian.



In Gwangju Metropolitan City, a vehicle collided with a utility pole, cutting off electricity to over 400 households.



Both incidents were caused by drivers in their late 60s.



Shin Soo-bin reports.



[Report]



A vehicle rushes towards a commercial building.



In an instant, the glass windows of the building shatter, and startled pedestrians barely manage to escape.



Around 11 a.m. today (July 15), a vehicle making a left turn suddenly crashed into a commercial building at an intersection in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.



[Witness/voice altered: "I thought it was a drunk person, and I was really scared it would come into our store. The speed was unbelievable."]



As a result of the accident, a pedestrian near the commercial building and a driver in their mid-60s were injured.



According to police investigations, the driver stated that 'while trying to make a left turn, there was a person at the crosswalk, and the accident occurred while trying to change direction.'



Based on this, the police believe that the elderly driver caused the accident due to driving incompetence.



In Gwangju Metropolitan City, an SUV crashed into a utility pole.



This accident cut off electricity supply to around 400 households in nearby residential areas, prompting the Korea Electric Power Corporation to initiate emergency repair work.



[Cha Jae-bok/Witness: "(The vehicle) hit the utility pole and crashed into a ginkgo tree. The engine came out completely. I'm glad no one was injured."]



The driver was also in their late 60s, and the police are investigating the exact circumstances based on CCTV footage, considering it an accident due to driving incompetence.



While the overall number of traffic accidents has been decreasing each year, traffic accidents involving drivers aged 65 and older increased by about 36% compared to 2020 last year.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!