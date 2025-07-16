President invites APEC leaders
President Lee Jae Myung has sent a letter inviting member countries to the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju.
The APEC member countries include the United States, Japan, China, Russia, and our country, totaling 21 nations.
The issue of inviting North Korea, which is not a member country, should be reviewed separately by the relevant diplomatic and unification departments, said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office.
The 32nd APEC summit will take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1.
