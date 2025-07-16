President invites APEC leaders

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung has sent a letter inviting member countries to the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju.



The APEC member countries include the United States, Japan, China, Russia, and our country, totaling 21 nations.



The issue of inviting North Korea, which is not a member country, should be reviewed separately by the relevant diplomatic and unification departments, said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office.



The 32nd APEC summit will take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!