Trump gives Russia 50 days

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has set a 50-day deadline for Russia.



He warned that if an agreement for a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by then, a 100% tariff will be imposed.



Additionally, he stated that weapons will be provided to Ukraine, but it remains uncertain whether this will pressure Russia.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump, who has recently expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Putin, has drawn his sword.



He warned that if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days, it will face severe tariffs of 100%.



He also stated that the same 100% tariff will be imposed on countries trading with Russia.



This is intended to cut off Russia's oil and natural gas exports and dry up its financial resources.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, I use trade for a lot of things, but it's great for settling wars."]



As negotiations with President Putin have repeatedly failed, it is assessed that President Trump's pro-Russian diplomatic stance has made a sharp turn.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I always hang up and say, well, that was a nice phone call,and then missiles are launched into Kiev or some other city."]



President Trump has decided to send not only Patriot missile defense systems but also large-scale offensive weapons to Ukraine.



However, NATO will purchase U.S. weapons and provide them to Ukraine, which means Trump is maintaining a policy of selling weapons while not directly intervening in the war.



However, it remains uncertain whether this measure will pressure Russia.



With trade between the U.S. and Russia nearly halted, tariffs may not pose a threat, and if Russian energy exports are blocked, international oil prices will rise, leading to increased prices in the U.S.



The 50-day grace period also provides Russia with ample time to carry out operations.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



