Jo Hyeon-woo back as No. 1 GK

[Anchor]



With the North and Central America World Cup just a year away, the number one goalkeeper position for the national soccer team has been reclaimed by Jo Hyeon-woo.



Jo Hyeon-woo, who showcased his excellent shot-stopping ability in the Club World Cup, is determined to solidly defend the goal in next year's World Cup.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



In the 2018 Russia World Cup, Jo Hyeon-woo was the guardian angel of the national team.



His stunning saves during the match against Germany became a hot topic, earning him the nickname 'Light Hyeon-woo'.



Seven years later, Jo Hyeon-woo faced Dortmund in the Club World Cup and once again displayed the prowess of a spider-like goalkeeper.



The Club World Cup became a new source of motivation for Jo Hyeon-woo, who was the only shining player in Ulsan, which was eliminated with three losses.



[Jo Hyeon-woo/National Soccer Team: "The speed of the players was much faster than that of Korean players. I felt the wall of the world and realized that I can't be complacent like this, and I need to work a little harder."]



As Jo Hyeon-woo approaches his mid-thirties, next year's North and Central America World Cup, which may be his last, is more eagerly anticipated than ever.



Three years ago, at the Qatar World Cup, he gave up the starting position to Kim Seung-kyu and sat on the bench, but under coach Hong Myung-bo, Jo Hyeon-woo has regained the starting goalkeeper position and is already filled with anticipation for the World Cup.



[Jo Hyeon-woo/National Soccer Team: "I think I will be able to perform well in the World Cup because I have grown by experiencing strong opponents. I believe that if the goalkeeper makes many saves, we will definitely achieve good results, so I will prepare well to achieve them."]



Jo Hyeon-woo, who showcases amazing shot-stopping ability in big matches, has emerged as the last bastion of coach Hong Myung-bo's team.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



