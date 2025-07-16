KBO pushes check swing review

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems that another significant change is coming to the second half of the professional baseball race.



The introduction of video review for checked swings is increasingly likely to be implemented in this season's postseason.



This is a report by Lee Moo-hyung.



[Report]



Last week at the Futures League All-Star Game.



SSG Landers Lee Seung-min requested a video review after the umpire called a check swing.



[Commentary: "Ah, looking at this, the bat did rotate."]



The review center maintained the call of a swing, and even Lee Byung-kyu, who was as upset as his son, could no longer express his dissatisfaction.



With confidence gained from the first trial operation in the first division stadiums, the KBO is strongly pushing for the introduction of check swing video review in this season's postseason.



This is earlier than the originally planned introduction at next year's opening game.



[Yoo Byeong-seok/KBO Public Relations Team Leader: "We plan to complete the installation of cameras in the nine first division stadiums before the start of the second half. We will discuss the timing of the introduction with the clubs in July."]



The response on-site is also positive.



According to KBS, among the ten club managers, a remarkable eight have expressed their support for the introduction during the season.



If the agenda passes in the July executive committee, there is a high possibility that check swing video review will be experimentally operated in the second half of the regular league to reduce trial and error during the postseason.



The final challenge is to establish clear criteria for check swings, which are not as defined as ABS.



The KBO has set the standard along the parallel line in front of home plate, but there remains room for interpretation differences depending on the viewing angle.



[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "The standard for 90 degrees changes depending on where the camera is. To be most accurate, it should actually be done from above with 'Hawk-Eye (3D tracking device),' but that's not realistic."]



There is growing interest in whether professional baseball can conquer the last gray area of check swing judgments.



This is Lee Moo-hyung from KBS News.



