[News Today] Controversy deepens over Minister nominee
입력 2025.07.16 (15:46) 수정 2025.07.16 (15:47)
[LEAD]
Controversy continues to grow over Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo.
Allegations of abuse of power were raised during her confirmation hearing on the 14th.
Opposition parties are now calling for her resignation.
The presidential office says it is closely reviewing the credibility of her explanation.
[REPORT]
The confirmation hearing for Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee Kang Sun-woo continued until midnight amid allegations of abusing her authority on her aides.
The Democratic Party's assessment of the hearing was positive.
Park Sang-hyuk / Democratic Party (July 15, SBS Radio)
Seeing her explain and apologize, it went more smoothly than expected.
But the controversy continued.
Kang told the hearing that she had never interfered with her former aide's job search.
Kang Sun-woo / Gender Equality Minister nominee (July 14)
I'm not in a position to influence the personnel decision of another lawmaker.
But one of her former aides told a KBS reporter that the allegation is true.
Along with workplace bullying, like exclusion from a group chat, Kang’s team allegedly blocked the former aide from getting a new job.
Another ex-aide from the Democratic Party said he witnessed the bullying.
Kang is also alleged to have not paid her employees.
There were two petitions submitted to the labor ministry -- once in 2020 and again in 2022.
Kang explained that the petitions had to do with the driver her spouse had employed, adding that there were no overdue wages.
The People Power Party filed a complaint to the labor ministry and repeatedly demanded her to step down.
Cho Eun-hee / PPP Emergency Committee
Will you really appoint the power abuse queen as gender equality minister?
Other progressive parties also called for her resignation, saying they had reaffirmed her impropriety and that she had damaged the pro-impeachment political alliance.
The presidential office said it is carefully reviewing whether Kang’s explanations are adequate and convincing, taking a cautious stance.
