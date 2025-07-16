[News Today] 2nd anniv. of Osong underpass tragedy
입력 2025.07.16 (15:46) 수정 2025.07.16 (15:47)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Two years have passed since the Osong underpass disaster in Cheongju, where a flooded tunnel claimed 14 lives and left 16 injured.
But efforts to hold accountability, uncover the truth, and prevent another tragedy remain slow.
[REPORT]
A shabby levee collapses and water from the river gushes into the underground tunnel.
"It's getting flooded!"
Unaware of what was going on at the time, 17 vehicles that entered the underpass were submerged in water.
Fourteen people died, and 16 others were injured.
Many people visit a public memorial altar set up in honor of the tunnel flood victims to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy.
Choi Eun-kyung / Osong flood victims' bereaved family
We want those responsible punished. Cheongju City has provided no support or apology.
A probe has found that the Osong tunnel flood was a man-made disaster caused by shabby construction and authorities' botched response.
So far, 43 individuals from eight institutions have been put up for trials.
But only two of them have received prison sentences -- the on-site chief and the supervisor of the construction firm that demolished the levee.
The other 41 individuals including former National Agency for Administrative City Construction administrator Lee Sang-rae and Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok, who were the first to be indicted on charges of civil disaster fatalities under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, denied the accusations.
Most of them are still standing their first trials.
Choi Hee-cheon / Osong tunnel tragedy citizens investigative committee
The top decision makers with the highest authority in disaster prevention must take legal responsibility.
President Lee Jae Myung, who visited the site of the tragedy the day before its second anniversary, vowed stern punishment for those responsible for fatalities caused by negligent management.
He also urged investigations into national tragedies at a Cabinet meeting.
The president has vowed zero tolerance and grave punishment for those who insult tragedy victims and their bereaved families.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 2nd anniv. of Osong underpass tragedy
-
- 입력 2025-07-16 15:46:55
- 수정2025-07-16 15:47:50
[LEAD]
Two years have passed since the Osong underpass disaster in Cheongju, where a flooded tunnel claimed 14 lives and left 16 injured.
But efforts to hold accountability, uncover the truth, and prevent another tragedy remain slow.
[REPORT]
A shabby levee collapses and water from the river gushes into the underground tunnel.
"It's getting flooded!"
Unaware of what was going on at the time, 17 vehicles that entered the underpass were submerged in water.
Fourteen people died, and 16 others were injured.
Many people visit a public memorial altar set up in honor of the tunnel flood victims to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy.
Choi Eun-kyung / Osong flood victims' bereaved family
We want those responsible punished. Cheongju City has provided no support or apology.
A probe has found that the Osong tunnel flood was a man-made disaster caused by shabby construction and authorities' botched response.
So far, 43 individuals from eight institutions have been put up for trials.
But only two of them have received prison sentences -- the on-site chief and the supervisor of the construction firm that demolished the levee.
The other 41 individuals including former National Agency for Administrative City Construction administrator Lee Sang-rae and Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok, who were the first to be indicted on charges of civil disaster fatalities under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, denied the accusations.
Most of them are still standing their first trials.
Choi Hee-cheon / Osong tunnel tragedy citizens investigative committee
The top decision makers with the highest authority in disaster prevention must take legal responsibility.
President Lee Jae Myung, who visited the site of the tragedy the day before its second anniversary, vowed stern punishment for those responsible for fatalities caused by negligent management.
He also urged investigations into national tragedies at a Cabinet meeting.
The president has vowed zero tolerance and grave punishment for those who insult tragedy victims and their bereaved families.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.