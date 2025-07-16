[News Today] 2nd anniv. of Osong underpass tragedy

입력 2025-07-16 15:46:55 수정 2025-07-16 15:47:50 News Today





[LEAD]

Two years have passed since the Osong underpass disaster in Cheongju, where a flooded tunnel claimed 14 lives and left 16 injured.



But efforts to hold accountability, uncover the truth, and prevent another tragedy remain slow.



[REPORT]

A shabby levee collapses and water from the river gushes into the underground tunnel.



"It's getting flooded!"



Unaware of what was going on at the time, 17 vehicles that entered the underpass were submerged in water.



Fourteen people died, and 16 others were injured.



Many people visit a public memorial altar set up in honor of the tunnel flood victims to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy.



Choi Eun-kyung / Osong flood victims' bereaved family

We want those responsible punished. Cheongju City has provided no support or apology.



A probe has found that the Osong tunnel flood was a man-made disaster caused by shabby construction and authorities' botched response.



So far, 43 individuals from eight institutions have been put up for trials.



But only two of them have received prison sentences -- the on-site chief and the supervisor of the construction firm that demolished the levee.



The other 41 individuals including former National Agency for Administrative City Construction administrator Lee Sang-rae and Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok, who were the first to be indicted on charges of civil disaster fatalities under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, denied the accusations.



Most of them are still standing their first trials.



Choi Hee-cheon / Osong tunnel tragedy citizens investigative committee

The top decision makers with the highest authority in disaster prevention must take legal responsibility.



President Lee Jae Myung, who visited the site of the tragedy the day before its second anniversary, vowed stern punishment for those responsible for fatalities caused by negligent management.



He also urged investigations into national tragedies at a Cabinet meeting.



The president has vowed zero tolerance and grave punishment for those who insult tragedy victims and their bereaved families.