[News Today] Youths trading drugs with crypto

[LEAD]
A major drug bust in South Korea.

149 people were caught smuggling, selling, or using narcotics.

Many used illegal crypto exchanges to avoid getting caught, with over 90% of buyers in their 20s and 30s.

[REPORT]
As police officers dig the soil under a tree, a black object comes out.

It contains ketamine, an antipsychotic classified as a narcotic.

A box shipped from Canada contains methamphetamine disguised as a health supplement.

The perpetrators exploited the fact that full customs checks are nearly impossible for international express shipments.

Police have apprehended 149 individuals who smuggled, distributed, and purchased illegal drugs this way.

Police have seized drugs worth 4 billion won (USD 2.8 million).

That's enough to be administered by some 47,000 people simultaneously.

It was also confirmed that drug trades were made using unreported cryptocurrency transactions to avoid police detection.

After the buyers deposited money into illegal crypto exchanges, the operators purchased virtual assets and handed them over to the sellers, who then distributed the drugs.

Nam Seong-shin / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
Cryptocurrency has made underground deals much easier.
But we operate tracking programs, so most transactions can still be traced.

Among the drug buyers who were apprehended this time, 92% were in their 20s and 30s.

Two of the offenders were teenagers.

Police believe people in their 20s and 30s, who are familiar with the internet, are using social media and cryptocurrency to buy drugs.

A task force has been formed to intensify the investigation.

