News Today

[News Today] Aged drivers’ accidents on the rise

입력 2025.07.16 (15:47) 수정 2025.07.16 (15:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Two separate accidents caused chaos on Tuesday, one injuring pedestrians, the other cutting power to hundreds of homes.

Both crashes were caused by senior drivers behind the wheel.

[REPORT]
A vehicle is seen speeding toward a store.

Store windows shatter to pieces and startled pedestrians barely manage to avoid being crushed.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday a vehicle making a left turn at a four-way intersection in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province charged into a store.

Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)
I thought the driver was drunk. I was scared that he was going to charge into my store too.
The car charged in at great speed.

One pedestrian from the nearby store and the driver in his mid-sixties were injured in the accident.

The driver testified to the police that the accident occurred when he swerved to avoid a person on the crosswalk while making a left turn.

Based on this testimony, the police concluded that the aged driver caused the accident due to poor driving.

Over in Gwangju Metropolitan City, an SUV crashed into a utility pole.

This accident caused a blackout affecting about 400 households in the nearby housing complex.

Korea Electric Power Corporation sent workers to quickly fix the utility pole.

Cha Jae-bok / Accident Witness
The car crashed into the utility pole and then the ginkgo tree.The engine just popped out.
It's lucky that nobody got hurt.

It was another case involving a senior driver.

Police believe the man in his late sixties might have made an error and are examining CCTV footage to find out exactly what happened.

The number of traffic accidents has been steadily decreasing every year,

but accidents caused by drivers 65 years and older have increased roughly 36% from 2020.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Aged drivers’ accidents on the rise
    • 입력 2025-07-16 15:47:05
    • 수정2025-07-16 15:48:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
Two separate accidents caused chaos on Tuesday, one injuring pedestrians, the other cutting power to hundreds of homes.

Both crashes were caused by senior drivers behind the wheel.

[REPORT]
A vehicle is seen speeding toward a store.

Store windows shatter to pieces and startled pedestrians barely manage to avoid being crushed.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday a vehicle making a left turn at a four-way intersection in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province charged into a store.

Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)
I thought the driver was drunk. I was scared that he was going to charge into my store too.
The car charged in at great speed.

One pedestrian from the nearby store and the driver in his mid-sixties were injured in the accident.

The driver testified to the police that the accident occurred when he swerved to avoid a person on the crosswalk while making a left turn.

Based on this testimony, the police concluded that the aged driver caused the accident due to poor driving.

Over in Gwangju Metropolitan City, an SUV crashed into a utility pole.

This accident caused a blackout affecting about 400 households in the nearby housing complex.

Korea Electric Power Corporation sent workers to quickly fix the utility pole.

Cha Jae-bok / Accident Witness
The car crashed into the utility pole and then the ginkgo tree.The engine just popped out.
It's lucky that nobody got hurt.

It was another case involving a senior driver.

Police believe the man in his late sixties might have made an error and are examining CCTV footage to find out exactly what happened.

The number of traffic accidents has been steadily decreasing every year,

but accidents caused by drivers 65 years and older have increased roughly 36% from 2020.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 측, 구속적부심 청구…<br>특검, 조태용·박종준 압수수색

윤 전 대통령 측, 구속적부심 청구…특검, 조태용·박종준 압수수색
중부·호남 집중호우…내일까지 최대 200mm

중부·호남 집중호우…내일까지 최대 200mm
윤희숙 “의원들님께 계엄은 계몽입니까?”…‘인적쇄신 1차분’ 발표

윤희숙 “의원들님께 계엄은 계몽입니까?”…‘인적쇄신 1차분’ 발표
이 대통령, 배경훈 과기부 장관 임명안 재가

이 대통령, 배경훈 과기부 장관 임명안 재가

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.