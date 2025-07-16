[News Today] Aged drivers’ accidents on the rise
[LEAD]
Two separate accidents caused chaos on Tuesday, one injuring pedestrians, the other cutting power to hundreds of homes.
Both crashes were caused by senior drivers behind the wheel.
[REPORT]
A vehicle is seen speeding toward a store.
Store windows shatter to pieces and startled pedestrians barely manage to avoid being crushed.
At around 11 a.m. Tuesday a vehicle making a left turn at a four-way intersection in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province charged into a store.
Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)
I thought the driver was drunk. I was scared that he was going to charge into my store too.
The car charged in at great speed.
One pedestrian from the nearby store and the driver in his mid-sixties were injured in the accident.
The driver testified to the police that the accident occurred when he swerved to avoid a person on the crosswalk while making a left turn.
Based on this testimony, the police concluded that the aged driver caused the accident due to poor driving.
Over in Gwangju Metropolitan City, an SUV crashed into a utility pole.
This accident caused a blackout affecting about 400 households in the nearby housing complex.
Korea Electric Power Corporation sent workers to quickly fix the utility pole.
Cha Jae-bok / Accident Witness
The car crashed into the utility pole and then the ginkgo tree.The engine just popped out.
It's lucky that nobody got hurt.
It was another case involving a senior driver.
Police believe the man in his late sixties might have made an error and are examining CCTV footage to find out exactly what happened.
The number of traffic accidents has been steadily decreasing every year,
but accidents caused by drivers 65 years and older have increased roughly 36% from 2020.
