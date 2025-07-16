[News Today] Warm sea water hindering fishing
[LEAD]
Seafood prices are rising fast, but behind the numbers, fishermen are struggling.
With sea temperatures rising early, boats are halted and farms are selling small halibut to avoid losses.
[REPORT]
This time of the year, this harbor used to be crowded with boats fishing for silver hairtail.
But this year, they are docked at port.
With no hairtail to be seen off Jeju-do Island due to high sea temperatures, fishermen gave up on operations altogether to save fuel costs.
Oh Jong-sil / Seongsanpo fishing vessel owners association
With no hairtail fishing grounds, we can’t even go out. We’re hoping a typhoon will bring fish and cool the waters.
This fish farm is unwillingly shipping out halibut that have not yet grown to their full size.
After 30 tons of them died due to record heat last year, the farm is taking a different course this year by shipping them out early.
Kim Il-hwan / Halibut growing farmer
The loss is huge. We need to grow them to over 1kg to get the right price. But it's still better to sell them now than to see them die in warm water.
With the early heatwave this year, high sea temperature advisories were issued for Jeju coastal waters on July 9, two weeks faster than last year.
At Jeju fish farms, heat-related damages have soared more than 30 fold in four years, recording a loss of 5.3 billion won or some 3.8 million U.S. dollars in 2024.
If water temperatures rise, liquefied oxygen must be supplied, but this is a tall order for farmers.
Oh Dong-hoon / Jeju fish farm cooperative
Monthly cost amounts to over KRW 10 million, so it's financially not feasible for us.
Fishermen are distressed by the early heatwave, which is fanning fears of greater heat related damage.
