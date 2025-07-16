News Today

[News Today] Busan to host UNESCO Committee meeting

입력 2025.07.16 (15:47)

[LEAD]
Busan has been chosen to host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in July 2026.

This is the first time the event will take place in South Korea.

It also marks 30 years since Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto became Korea's first UNESCO World Heritage sites back in 1995.

[REPORT]
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which decides on the listing of world heritage sites, will hold its meeting in Korea's southern port city Busan next year.

The committee selected South Korea as the host of its 48th annual gathering scheduled for next July during a meeting in Paris on Tuesday local time.

"Congratulations to South Korea."

The South Korean government, earlier through a public contest, finalized Busan as its candidate city.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is a global conference discussing designation, preservation, and protection of world heritage sites that are deemed to have exceptional universal value that merits protection for all humanity.

During its 37th meeting that began in Paris on July 6, petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream in Ulsan, a collection of prehistoric rock carvings, was added to the heritage list as South Korea's 17th entry.

Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service
It's a truly meaningful moment to reaffirm the shared responsibility of humanity for the protection of our common heritage.

South Korea joined the World Heritage Convention in 1988 and has served as a member four times, with the latest term spanning 2024 to 2027.

It will be the first time the committee meeting is held in Korea.

The feat comes 30 years after Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto were designated as South Korea's first world heritage sites in 1995.

