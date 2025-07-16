[News Today] ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard
입력 2025.07.16 (15:47) 수정 2025.07.16 (15:48)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a movie themed on K-pop, has made U.S. Billboard history.
[REPORT]
The soundtrack 'Golden' sung by the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, who are the film's heroes, topped the Billboard global charts this week.
In an article posted on its website on Monday, local time, Billboard said the song has topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.
It noted that this marks the first time a virtual artist has topped either of the two charts.
'Golden' has also climbed to No. 6 on the main singles chart the Hot 100, marking the first time in 16 years since 2009 that a fictional artist has made it in the top 10.
Billboard said that HUNTR/X has outpaced competitors to rise to the ranks of top global singers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard
-
- 입력 2025-07-16 15:47:26
- 수정2025-07-16 15:48:41
[LEAD]
The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a movie themed on K-pop, has made U.S. Billboard history.
[REPORT]
The soundtrack 'Golden' sung by the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, who are the film's heroes, topped the Billboard global charts this week.
In an article posted on its website on Monday, local time, Billboard said the song has topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.
It noted that this marks the first time a virtual artist has topped either of the two charts.
'Golden' has also climbed to No. 6 on the main singles chart the Hot 100, marking the first time in 16 years since 2009 that a fictional artist has made it in the top 10.
Billboard said that HUNTR/X has outpaced competitors to rise to the ranks of top global singers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.