[News Today] ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard

[LEAD]

The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a movie themed on K-pop, has made U.S. Billboard history.



[REPORT]

The soundtrack 'Golden' sung by the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, who are the film's heroes, topped the Billboard global charts this week.



In an article posted on its website on Monday, local time, Billboard said the song has topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.



It noted that this marks the first time a virtual artist has topped either of the two charts.



'Golden' has also climbed to No. 6 on the main singles chart the Hot 100, marking the first time in 16 years since 2009 that a fictional artist has made it in the top 10.



Billboard said that HUNTR/X has outpaced competitors to rise to the ranks of top global singers.