News 9

Chungnam braces for 200mm rain

입력 2025.07.16 (23:44)

[Anchor]

In Chungnam, up to 200 mm of rain is forecasted until tomorrow (July 17).

In particular, there are concerns about heavy rain exceeding 80 mm per hour overnight.

We connect to reporter Kim Ye-eun.

Reporter Kim! It’s worrying since it has already rained enough to cause flooding damage.

[Report]

Yes, heavy rain started pouring down in Daejeon from the afternoon.

We can see that the water level of the Gapcheon River, which runs through the city, is rising rapidly.

Access to the riverside walking paths has been restricted with barriers to prevent citizens from approaching.

Currently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for eight cities and counties in Chungnam Province, including Boryeong, Seocheon, and Buyeo, while heavy rain advisories are in effect for Daejeon, Sejong, and the rest of Chungnam Province, with the areas under heavy rain warnings gradually expanding.

Today (July 16), Boryeong's Oeyeondo recorded strong rain of 29mm in one hour, with a total precipitation of 129mm, and over 70mm fell in Hongseong, Seosan, and Yesan.

Due to the heavy rain, houses have been flooded in Boryeong, and cars have been submerged in Dangjin, with damage reports coming in from various areas in Chungnam.

This rain is characterized by being concentrated heavily in narrow areas.

Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam are expected to receive between 50 to 150mm of rain by tomorrow, with some places seeing over 200mm.

In particular, from tonight until early tomorrow morning, there will be very strong and intense rain, with maximum rainfall of 80mm per hour accompanied by gusts and lightning.

Please refrain from approaching rivers or valleys and be especially cautious of safety accidents.

This has been KBS News Kim Ye-eun reporting from Gapcheon in Daejeon.

