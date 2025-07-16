News 9

Kim's butler pushed investment

[Anchor]

Testimony revealed that Mr. Kim, known as the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, was involved in securing investment for IMS Mobility.

It is said that Mr. Kim directly encouraged companies to invest.

This contradicts previous claims that Mr. Kim was no longer involved as he had already left the company.

Reporter Park Chan has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

In June 2023, private equity funds and IMS Mobility contacted 50 companies to attract large-scale investments.

As a result, they received investments of over 18 billion won from about 10 large corporations and financial institutions.

Mr. Kim, the butler involved in the establishment of IMS Mobility, has claimed that he left the company two years prior.

Both the private equity fund and IMS Mobility have stated that Mr. Kim had no involvement in the investment attraction process and that they have never claimed any relationship with Mr. Kim or Mrs. Kim.

KBS reporters contacted the companies that participated in the investment at that time.

A CEO from one of the participating companies stated that "Mr. Kim requested an investment review from him."

Initially, he said, "I received an investment proposal from IMS," and later added, "When I inquired with Mr. Kim, he explained the business details and asked me to consider investing based on that information."

This is the first time a statement has emerged indicating that Mr. Kim was involved in the investment attraction process.

However, there was no mention of Mr. Kim referring to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee or others during that process.

The special investigation team is expected to summon the CEOs of the companies that participated in the investment one after another to inquire about the decision-making process.

[Oh Jeong-hee/Deputy Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "HS Hyosung is scheduled to appear next Monday at 10 AM due to overseas business, and Kakao Mobility is coordinating the date of appearance. A second summons is expected to take place next week."]

In response, IMS Mobility and the private equity fund have stated that Mr. Kim did not exert any influence during the investment attraction process.

This is KBS News, Park Chan

