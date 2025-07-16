Torrential rain hits Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A heavy rain advisory has been issued, focusing on the Seoul metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region.



Torrential downpours are hitting various areas.



Several streams across Seoul are already under access restrictions.



Let’s connect first to our reporter at Dorimcheon Stream.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook, please give us the latest on the situation.



[Reporter]



Yes, I’m reporting from Dorimcheon, where the rain is falling heavily.



As you can see behind me, access to the stream is currently blocked by barriers.



As of 5 p.m. today (7.16), a heavy rain advisory has been issued for all of Seoul and the Gyeonggi region.



To prepare for potential flooding, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has restricted access to 29 streams in the city, including Dorimcheon and Anyangcheon, as well as 4 riverside parking lots.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts between 50 and 150 millimeters of rain for the capital region through tomorrow (7.17).



Southern Gyeonggi is expected to see rainfall of 50 to 80 millimeters per hour through tomorrow night.



A heavy rain warning is currently in effect for Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.



If rainfall exceeds 30 mm per hour, visibility while driving can become severely impaired even with the windshield wipers on.



[Anchor]



There are also concerns about damage caused by the heavy rain.



We heard a retaining wall on an overpass has collapsed?



[Reporter]



Yes. Around 7 p.m. this evening, a report came in that a retaining wall on the overpass at Gajang Intersection in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, collapsed and crushed two vehicles.



The exact extent of injuries or casualties has not yet been confirmed.



Fire authorities suspect there may be passengers inside the vehicles buried under the debris.



They have issued a Level 1 emergency response and are continuing rescue operations using excavators.



Meanwhile, in Incheon this afternoon, there were reports of fallen trees and flooded homes.



When heavy rain pours down in a short time, water levels can rise very quickly. Residents living in semi-basement homes or low-lying areas near streams should take extra precautions against flooding.



If you must drive, avoid flooded underpasses at all costs and if your vehicle stalls as water rises, abandon the car immediately and evacuate to safety.



This is Shin Hyun-wook, reporting from Dorimcheon in Seoul.



