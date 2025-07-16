Yoon to attend review on 18th

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol filed a request for a review of his detention at the court today (July 16) ahead of his forced arrest.



In response to this countermeasure, the special investigation team for the insurrection has suspended the forced arrest until the review process is completed.



The hearing is scheduled for the day after tomorrow (July 18), and it is expected that former President Yoon will attend in person.



Reporter Han Sol has the details.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was re-arrested on the 10th and has refused to appear before the special investigation team for insurrection three times in a row.



He cited health issues as the reason.



However, as the special investigation team continued to attempt a forced arrest, arguing that there were no issues with him undergoing an examination based on his health records, he has now filed for a review of his detention.



He stated that he would attend the review in person.



This is a significant move by former President Yoon, who was released after 52 days when he previously filed a lawsuit to cancel his detention during the first arrest.



However, unlike during the previous lawsuit, where he exploited jurisdictional issues between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the prosecution, the general consensus in the legal community is that there are no special circumstances indicating a change in the reasons for his detention this time.



[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "The reasons for detention include concerns about evidence destruction, and the nature of the crime itself falls under serious offenses, and there have been no changes in circumstances since the detention."]



Seemingly aware of this situation, former President Yoon publicly released a letter from prison addressed to Professor Morse Tan, who has gained notoriety as a proponent of election fraud theories.



This is interpreted as an effort to rally his support base and engage in an external public opinion battle.



The special investigation team, which had planned to send Deputy Special Prosecutor Park Eok-soo to the detention center for a forced arrest, is now focusing on the review of detention.



The concerns about evidence destruction, which were the reasons for issuing the detention warrant, remain unresolved, and they plan to emphasize the necessity of detention by highlighting former President Yoon's uncooperative attitude.



The review of detention for former President Yoon is set to take place at 10:15 AM the day after tomorrow at the Seoul Central District Court.



This is KBS News, Han Sol reporting.



Video editing: Choi Jeong-yeon



