Rain warnings expand

[Anchor]

Yes, heavy rain is expected to pour down rapidly in the central and Honam regions overnight.

Our weather correspondent Kim Min-kyung will report on how the rain clouds will move until tomorrow (7.17) and which areas need to be particularly cautious.

[Report]

As rain clouds move in from the West Sea, heavy rain warnings have been issued starting in the afternoon for the western regions.

Beginning with Chungnam, the heavy rain warnings have now expanded to cover the entire metropolitan area including Seoul, as well as some areas in Gangwon and Jeonbuk.

In some areas like Incheon and Chungnam, heavy rain of around 40mm per hour has been recorded.

The areas under heavy rain warnings are expected to increase overnight.

The rain clouds are expected to pass through the central and Jeonbuk regions in a narrow and strong band.

Rainfall of 30 to 50mm per hour is forecasted in various places, and particularly in the southern regions of Chungnam and Gyeonggi, there is a possibility of extreme rainfall of up to 80mm per hour.

The development of strong rain clouds is due to the collision of cold air from the north, brought down by a low-pressure system, and tropical moisture pushed up from the south along a high-pressure system.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the low-pressure system that developed overnight passes through, a lot of rain is expected, especially in the central regions where warm and humid winds are continuously colliding."]

Starting tomorrow, the rain will also intensify in the southern regions.

The Meteorological Administration has forecasted that by tomorrow, southern Gyeonggi and Chungcheong will receive more than 200mm of rain, and areas like Seoul and western Jeonbuk will see up to 150mm of heavy rain.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters has entered a Level 1 emergency response, and the Korea Forest Service has raised the landslide warning level from 'Attention' to 'Caution' nationwide.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

